2022 World Wide Technology Championship tee times: Round 4 pairings

By:

Kevin Cunningham




Russell Henley is in control heading into the final round.

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba comes to an end on Sunday with the final round at El Camaleón Golf Course. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.

With one round left to play in Mexico, four-time PGA Tour Winner Russell Henley has one hand on the World Wide Technology Championship Trophy and is dreaming about the winner’s cricle.

Russell Henley of United States plays his shot from the 7th tee during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Club de Golf El Camaleon at on November 05, 2022 in Playa del Carmen.

Henley started the day with a three-shot lead thanks to back-to-back 63s in the first two rounds. He doubled his lead on Saturday, putting together a 65 to lead his closest competitors Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire by a touchdown (with no extra point).

For Sunday’s fourth and final round, Henley will play in the final pairing alongside Gordon, and they will get underway at 2 pm ET.

You can catch the final-round action on Golf Channel starting at 2:30 pm ET, and you can find the full final-round tee times for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba below.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship Round 4 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

8:15 am – Rory Sabbatini, Francesco Molinari
8:25am – MJ Daffue, Danny Lee
8:35 am – Emiliano Grillo, Brendon Todd
8:45am – Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor
8:55am – Lucas Glover, Ryan Moore
9:05am – Chris Kirk, Russell Knox
9:15 am – Carson Young, Billy Horschel
9:25am – Hayden Buckley, Philip Knowles
9:35am – KH Lee, Beau Hossler
9:50 am – Ryan Armour, Sebastián Muñoz
10:00 am – Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam
10:10 am – Robert Streb, Harris English
10:20 am – Joseph Bramlett, Justin Lower
10:30am – Ben Taylor, Aaron Wise
10:40 am – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Kuchar
10:50am – Nick Hardy, Jason Day
11:00 am – Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat
11:10 am – John Huh, Patrick Rodgers
11:25 am – Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin
11:35 am – Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett
11:45 am – Austin Cook, Justin Suh
11:55am – David Lingmerth, Sam Ryder
12:05 pm – Davis Riley, Maverick McNealy
12:15 pm – JJ Spaun, Collin Morikawa
12:25 pm – David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery
12:35 pm – Lee Hodges, Henrik Norlander
12:50 pm – Martin Laird, Dean Burmester
1:00 pm – Scott Piercy, Harry Higgs
1:10 pm – Joel Dahmen, Brandon Wu
1:20 pm – Matthias Schwab, Greyson Sigg
1:30 pm – Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland
1:40 pm – Troy Merritt, Brian Harman
1:50 pm – Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power
2:00 pm – Russell Henley, Will Gordon

