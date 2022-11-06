2022 World Wide Technology Championship tee times: Round 4 pairings
The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba comes to an end on Sunday with the final round at El Camaleón Golf Course. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.
Featured pairing for Round 4
With one round left to play in Mexico, four-time PGA Tour Winner Russell Henley has one hand on the World Wide Technology Championship Trophy and is dreaming about the winner’s cricle.
Henley started the day with a three-shot lead thanks to back-to-back 63s in the first two rounds. He doubled his lead on Saturday, putting together a 65 to lead his closest competitors Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire by a touchdown (with no extra point).
For Sunday’s fourth and final round, Henley will play in the final pairing alongside Gordon, and they will get underway at 2 pm ET.
You can catch the final-round action on Golf Channel starting at 2:30 pm ET, and you can find the full final-round tee times for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba below.
2022 World Wide Technology Championship Round 4 tee times (All times ET)
Make No. 1
8:15 am – Rory Sabbatini, Francesco Molinari
8:25am – MJ Daffue, Danny Lee
8:35 am – Emiliano Grillo, Brendon Todd
8:45am – Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor
8:55am – Lucas Glover, Ryan Moore
9:05am – Chris Kirk, Russell Knox
9:15 am – Carson Young, Billy Horschel
9:25am – Hayden Buckley, Philip Knowles
9:35am – KH Lee, Beau Hossler
9:50 am – Ryan Armour, Sebastián Muñoz
10:00 am – Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam
10:10 am – Robert Streb, Harris English
10:20 am – Joseph Bramlett, Justin Lower
10:30am – Ben Taylor, Aaron Wise
10:40 am – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Kuchar
10:50am – Nick Hardy, Jason Day
11:00 am – Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat
11:10 am – John Huh, Patrick Rodgers
11:25 am – Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin
11:35 am – Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett
11:45 am – Austin Cook, Justin Suh
11:55am – David Lingmerth, Sam Ryder
12:05 pm – Davis Riley, Maverick McNealy
12:15 pm – JJ Spaun, Collin Morikawa
12:25 pm – David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery
12:35 pm – Lee Hodges, Henrik Norlander
12:50 pm – Martin Laird, Dean Burmester
1:00 pm – Scott Piercy, Harry Higgs
1:10 pm – Joel Dahmen, Brandon Wu
1:20 pm – Matthias Schwab, Greyson Sigg
1:30 pm – Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland
1:40 pm – Troy Merritt, Brian Harman
1:50 pm – Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power
2:00 pm – Russell Henley, Will Gordon
