2022 World Wide Technology Championship tee times: Round 4 pairings

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba comes to an end on Sunday with the final round at El Camaleón Golf Course. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.

Featured pairing for Round 4

With one round left to play in Mexico, four-time PGA Tour Winner Russell Henley has one hand on the World Wide Technology Championship Trophy and is dreaming about the winner’s cricle.

Henley started the day with a three-shot lead thanks to back-to-back 63s in the first two rounds. He doubled his lead on Saturday, putting together a 65 to lead his closest competitors Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire by a touchdown (with no extra point).

For Sunday’s fourth and final round, Henley will play in the final pairing alongside Gordon, and they will get underway at 2 pm ET.

You can catch the final-round action on Golf Channel starting at 2:30 pm ET, and you can find the full final-round tee times for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba below.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship Round 4 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

8:15 am – Rory Sabbatini, Francesco Molinari

8:25am – MJ Daffue, Danny Lee

8:35 am – Emiliano Grillo, Brendon Todd

8:45am – Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor

8:55am – Lucas Glover, Ryan Moore

9:05am – Chris Kirk, Russell Knox

9:15 am – Carson Young, Billy Horschel

9:25am – Hayden Buckley, Philip Knowles

9:35am – KH Lee, Beau Hossler

9:50 am – Ryan Armour, Sebastián Muñoz

10:00 am – Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam

10:10 am – Robert Streb, Harris English

10:20 am – Joseph Bramlett, Justin Lower

10:30am – Ben Taylor, Aaron Wise

10:40 am – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Kuchar

10:50am – Nick Hardy, Jason Day

11:00 am – Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat

11:10 am – John Huh, Patrick Rodgers

11:25 am – Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin

11:35 am – Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett

11:45 am – Austin Cook, Justin Suh

11:55am – David Lingmerth, Sam Ryder

12:05 pm – Davis Riley, Maverick McNealy

12:15 pm – JJ Spaun, Collin Morikawa

12:25 pm – David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery

12:35 pm – Lee Hodges, Henrik Norlander

12:50 pm – Martin Laird, Dean Burmester

1:00 pm – Scott Piercy, Harry Higgs

1:10 pm – Joel Dahmen, Brandon Wu

1:20 pm – Matthias Schwab, Greyson Sigg

1:30 pm – Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland

1:40 pm – Troy Merritt, Brian Harman

1:50 pm – Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power

2:00 pm – Russell Henley, Will Gordon

