2022 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner’s share
Getty Images
We’ve officially reached the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship, and one pro holds a commanding lead on the field.
Russell Henley enters the fourth round with a six-stroke lead over Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire as he seeks his fourth PGA Tour win.
Henley has blitzed the El Camaleon Golf Course so far this week, opening with rounds of 63, 63 and 65 to sit just one shy of the tournament scoring record in relation to par with still a round to play.
The 33-year-old begins the day at 22 under while Gordon and Kizzire are at 16 under. In a bid for his third-straight win at the event, Viktor Hovland is nine strokes off the pace at 13 under.
The victor on Sunday will also walk away with a payday of $1,476,000, part of the $8.2 million purse.
You can check out the complete payout breakdown below, and catch the final-round action from 2-5 pm ET on the Golf Channel.
World Wide Technology Championship payout info, winner’s share
1. $1,476,000
2. $893,800
3. $565,800
4. $401,800
5. $336,200
6. $297,250
7. $276,750
8. $256,250
9. $239,850
10. $223,450
11. $207,050
12. $190,650
13. $174,250
14. $157,850
15. $149,650
16. $141,450
17. $133,250
18. $125,050
19. $116,850
20. $108,650
21. $100,450
22. $92,250
23. $85,690
24. $79,130
25. $72,570
26. $66,010
27. $63,550
28. $61,090
29. $58,630
30. $56,170
31. $53,710
32. $51,250
33. $48,790
34. $46,740
35. $44,690
36. $42,640
37. $40,590
38. $38,950
39. $37,310
40. $35,670
41. $34,030
42. $32,390
43. $30,750
44. $29,110
45. $27,470
46. $25,830
47. $24,190
48. $22,878
49. $21,730
50. $21,074
51. $20,582
52. $20,090
53. $19,762
54. $19,434
55. $19,270
56. $19,106
57. $18,942
58. $18,778
59. $18,614
60. $18,450
61. $18,286
62. $18,122
63. $17,958
64. $17,794
65. $17,630
66. $17,466
67. $17,302
68. $17,138