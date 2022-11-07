2022 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner’s share

Russell Henley is dominating the World Wide Technology Championship. Here’s what you need to know about tournament money. Getty Images

We’ve officially reached the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship, and one pro holds a commanding lead on the field.

Russell Henley enters the fourth round with a six-stroke lead over Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire as he seeks his fourth PGA Tour win.

Henley has blitzed the El Camaleon Golf Course so far this week, opening with rounds of 63, 63 and 65 to sit just one shy of the tournament scoring record in relation to par with still a round to play.

3 storylines heading into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship final round By:

Jack Hirsch





The 33-year-old begins the day at 22 under while Gordon and Kizzire are at 16 under. In a bid for his third-straight win at the event, Viktor Hovland is nine strokes off the pace at 13 under.

The victor on Sunday will also walk away with a payday of $1,476,000, part of the $8.2 million purse.

You can check out the complete payout breakdown below, and catch the final-round action from 2-5 pm ET on the Golf Channel.

World Wide Technology Championship payout info, winner’s share

1. $1,476,000

2. $893,800

3. $565,800

4. $401,800

5. $336,200

6. $297,250

7. $276,750

8. $256,250

9. $239,850

10. $223,450

11. $207,050

12. $190,650

13. $174,250

14. $157,850

15. $149,650

16. $141,450

17. $133,250

18. $125,050

19. $116,850

20. $108,650

21. $100,450

22. $92,250

23. $85,690

24. $79,130

25. $72,570

26. $66,010

27. $63,550

28. $61,090

29. $58,630

30. $56,170

31. $53,710

32. $51,250

33. $48,790

34. $46,740

35. $44,690

36. $42,640

37. $40,590

38. $38,950

39. $37,310

40. $35,670

41. $34,030

42. $32,390

43. $30,750

44. $29,110

45. $27,470

46. ​​$25,830

47. $24,190

48. $22,878

49. $21,730

50. $21,074

51. $20,582

52. $20,090

53. $19,762

54. $19,434

55. $19,270

56. $19,106

57. $18,942

58. $18,778

59. $18,614

60. $18,450

61. $18,286

62. $18,122

63. $17,958

64. $17,794

65. $17,630

66. $17,466

67. $17,302

68. $17,138