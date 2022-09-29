2022 World Cup: Are Africa’s teams ready?

Africa’s highest-ranked side heads into the World Cup, perhaps, with the continent’s best chance of matching or possibly outdoing Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).

Some things have changed since their Nations Cup success in February, with starting full-backs (Bouna Sarr and Saliou Ciss) expected to miss the finals, Keita Balde banned until December and the form of key players like Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy questionable.

Strikingly, these did not pose problems in recent friendlies, with the African Champions defeating Bolivia 2-0 and playing out a 1-1 draw with Iran.

Formose Mendy and Ismail Jakobs played commendably in Tuesday’s draw, suggesting the West African nation’s full-back replacements are capable.

Cisse’s team dominated both Encounters and could have hit Carlos Queiroz’s side for five or six, only to be let down by their profligate finishing and some timely defensive interventions.

The Lions of Teranga Coach believes African sides have what it takes to stun superior sides this year, so it was commendable seeing the continent’s best team navigate the final tune-up games looking in far better shape than many imagined.

Indeed, Senegalese supporters hope their big players return to form before their opening Clash with the Netherlands on November 21.

Grade: 8/10