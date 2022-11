The 2022 World and European Wheelchair Handball Championship (Six-a-Side) will take place in Portugal from 18 to 20 November 2022.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Croatia (CRO), Hungary (HUN), India (IND), Netherlands (NED), Norway (NOR), Pakistan (PAK), Portugal (POR), Romania (ROU), Spain (ESP)

DRAW RESULT

Group A: CRO, PAK, HUN, NOR, ESP

Group B: POR, IND, NED, ROU

MATCH SCHEDULE

All times local

Friday 18 November

09:00 Croatia vs Norway

10:00 Portugal vs Netherlands

11:00 Hungary vs Spain

12:00 India vs Romania

13:00 Norway vs Pakistan

14:00 Romania vs Portugal

15:00 Spain vs Croatia

16:00 Netherlands vs India

17:00 Pakistan vs Hungary

Saturday 19 November

09:00 Norway vs Spain

10:00 Netherlands vs Romania

11:00 Hungary vs Croatia

12:00 Portugal vs India

13:00 Pakistan vs Spain

14:15 Hungary vs Norway

16:00 Croatia vs Pakistan

19:00 2/A vs 3/B Cross Match 1

20:15 2/B vs 3/A Cross Match 2

Sunday 20 November

09:00 4/A vs 4/B

10:00 Semi-final 1 1/A vs Winner of Cross Match 1

11:15 Semi-final 2 1/B vs Winner of Cross Match 2

12:00 4/A vs 5/A

13:00 Loser of Cross Match 1 vs Loser of Cross Match 2

15:00 4/B vs 5/A

16:15 Bronze medal Loser of Semi-final 1 vs Loser of Semi-final 2

18:00 Final Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2