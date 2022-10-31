2022 Women’s Volleyball Championship Field Announced

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

FLUSHING, NY (Oct. 31, 2022) – Now that the regular season has come to an end, the tournament field for the 2022 CUNYAC Women’s Volleyball Championship is now set. Six teams with Championship expectations will compete for conference bragging rights on Friday, Nov. 4 at Baruch College.

Hunter, last year’s runner-up, is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and received a first-round bye. The Hawks finished the regular season 18-9 overall with a perfect 7-0 record against conference opponents, securing the regular season title for a seventh time in eight seasons.

Brooklyn, the defending conference champions, are the No. 2 seed and earned an opening round bye. The Bulldogs completed the regular season 16-12 overall and 6-1 against CUNYAC foes.

John Jay is the No. 3 seed in the tournament, finishing the regular season 13-13 overall with a 5-2 record against conference opponents, its most league victories in a season since 2018. Baruch enters the field as the No. 4 seed, wrapping up the regular season 14-14 with a 4-3 conference record.

CCNY is the No. 5 seed, completing the regular season 10-9 overall with a 3-4 mark against conference foes. Lehman rounds out the bracket as the No. 6, finishing the regular season 5-15 overall 2-5 against CUNYAC opponents.

The first round is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 1, when No. 3 John Jay hosts No. 6 Lehman at The Doghouse at 7 pm The Bloodhounds swept the Lightning in the regular season. The second first round Matchup features No. 4 Baruch and No. 5 CCNY. In the regular season meeting, the Bearcats defeated the Beavers in straight sets.

The semifinals are slated for Thursday, Nov. 3 when top-seeded Hunter hosts the Winner of Baruch and CCNY, while second-seeded Brooklyn will host the Winner of John Jay and Lehman.

Those winners will advance to Friday’s (Nov. 4) Championship Match at Baruch College. The final is scheduled for 6 pm and will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

2022 CUNYAC Women’s Volleyball Championship

First Round (at Higher Seed) – Tuesday, November 1

Well. 3 John Jay vs. No. 6 Lehman – 7 p.m

Well. 4 Baruch vs. No. 5 CCNY – 7 p.m

Semifinals (at Higher Seed) – Thursday, November 3

Well. 1 Hunter vs. No. 4/5

Well. 2 Brooklyn vs. No. 3/6

Championship (at Baruch College) – Friday, November 4

TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m

