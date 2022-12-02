2022 Women’s soccer MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Nov. 30, 2022) — United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) have announced the 15 Women’s Semifinalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy, based on voting by NCAA Division I Women’s soccer coaches.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since 1967. Most recently, Jaelin Howell (Florida State) and Dante Polvara (Georgetown) received the award for outstanding intercollegiate performances last year.

Highlights from this year’s list include two returning semifinalists, Southern California senior midfielder Croix Bethune and Duke sophomore forward Michella Cooper.

Three Women’s Finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 6, 2023 to formally announce this year’s winners.

The men’s Semifinalists will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7 with the Finalists scheduled for Dec. 14. For more information about the history of the MAC Hermann Trophy, visit MACHermannTrophy.org.

Name School Class Pos Hometown
Korbin Albert Notre Dame So. M Grayslake, Ill.
Hannah Bebar Harvard So. M Naperville, Ill.
Croix Bethune USC Sr. M Alpharetta, Ga.
Trinity Byars Texas So. F Richardson, Texas
Michelle Cooper Duke So. F Clarkston, Mich.
Eva Gaetino Notre Dame Jr. D Dexter, Mich.
Lia Godfrey Virginia Jr. M Fleming Island, Fla.
Lyndsey Heckel Saint Louis Jr. D St. Louis, Mo.
Lauren Kozal Michigan State GR-5 Q Ada, Mich.
Julia Leas Georgetown Sr. D Vienna, Va.
Riley Mattingly Parker Alabama GR-5 F Flower Mound, Texas
Jenna Nightswonger Florida State Sr. M Huntington Beach, Calif.
Brittany Raphino Brown Sr. F Randolph, Mass.
Reyna Reyes Alabama Sr. D Garland, Texas
Ally Schlegel Penn State GR-5 F Parker, Colo.

