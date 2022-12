2022 Wisconsin Valley All-Conference Boys Soccer Team Led by Player of the Year Jacob Lorge(DCE)

2022 Wisconsin Valley All-Conference Boys Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM

Position Player School Yr.

Goalkeeper *Jacob Lorge DC Everest 12 (Player of the Year)

Defender *Colin Belton DC Everest 12

Midfielder *Evan Peak DC Everest 11

Midfielder *Ben Omernik Stevens Point 12

Forward *Zilfi Aliu Wis. Rapids Lincoln 12

Forward/Midfielder *Ben Weidman Wis. Rapids Lincoln 11

Forward Aiden Dunn Wis. Rapids Lincoln 12

Midfielder Raul Rosales DC Everest 12

Midfielder/Forward Maahir Patel Marshfield 12

Defender Deacon Yang Stevens Point 11

Defender Sean Roenius Wis. Rapids Lincoln 10

*=denotes unanimous selection.

SECOND TEAM

Position Player School Yr.

Goalkeeper Dalton Petersen Wis. Rapids Lincoln 12

Midfielder Brett Mannigel Marshfield 12

Midfielder Nick Knezic Wausau West 12

Defender Ben Klingforth Wis. Rapids Lincoln 12

Midfielder George Vang Wausau East 11

Defender Jonah Vesper DC Everest 11

Defender Andrew Falkavage Stevens Point 11

Midfielder Cole Anderson Stevens Point 11

Defender/Midfielder Ethan Hafenbredl Wis. Rapids Lincoln 12

Midfielder Colin Abbiehl DC Everest 12

Defender Tyler Goertz DC Everest 11

HONORABLE MENTION

Position Player School Yr.

Goalkeeper Efrain Jaimes-Patino Jr. Stevens Point 11

Goalkeeper Beckett Teske Wausau West 12

Goalkeeper Kekoa Schuetze Merrill 11

Goalkeeper Connor Smith Wausau East 12

Defender TJ Sondelski Wausau West 10

Midfielder Hezekiah Mletzko DC Everest 9

Defender Jonathon Kracht Merrill 11

Forward Kaedyn’s Kelly Wausau East 11

Forward Diego Mata Stevens Point 11

Midfielder Noah Rhea Wausau East 11

Midfielder Caleb Lemieux Wis. Rapids Lincoln 12

Midfielder Keegan Fredrick Marshfield 10

Defender Erek Ross Wausau East 12

Defender/Midfielder Jorden Szelagowski Wis. Rapids Lincoln 10

Midfielder Lucas Rickert DC Everest 11

Midfielder Mathew Uphoff Marshfield 10

Forward Omar Mata Stevens Point 10

Defender/Midfielder Ben Schuler Wausau West 11

Defender Lucas Bean Wis. Rapids Lincoln 12

