2022 VolleyballMag.com Girls Beach 25 Underclassmen to Watch
Like we do with our other Fab 50 properties, we also present the 2022 Girls Beach 25 Underclassmen to Watch list, which shows some non-seniors who are worth keeping an eye on. These folks, many times more than not as the data shows, end up on the big Fab 50 list in their senior years in high school.
Keep in mind with this list, we are not ranking the top 25 non-senior beach players in the country, rather highlighting 25 rising stars. This list became challenging due to the sheer volume of players who received votes. If you don’t see a player on the 25 list, odds are she still received votes.
With this list, 15 beach clubs are represented with MB Sand again leading the way with seven more selections.
A few names here that stand out include Sinjin Beach’s Sally Perez (a UCLA verbal commit) and MADSAND’s Avery Jackson, who has verbally committed to Stanford.
Three more names to throw out include Texas-based Third Coast’s Alexa Fernandez, who is verbally committed to UCLA, Optimum Beach’s Kennedy Coakley (another UCLA verbal) and MADSAND’s Vivian Johnson.
On the even-younger sophomore and freshman side, MB Sand’s Mallory LaBreche and Jessie Dueck stood out in the voting, as did Pennsylvania-based Stars and Stripes’ Sarah Wood, a ninth-grader.