2022 Volleyball All-District Teams – Herald Democrat

Herald Democrat

District 13-5A

McKINNEY – The all-district 13-5A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Co-Most Valuable Players – Lily Nicholson, Sr., McKinney North; McKenna Brand, Jr., Lovejoy.

Offensive Player of the Year – Natalie Hughes, Sr., McKinney North.

Defensive Player of the Year – Tinley Merder, Sr., McKinney North.

Setter of the Year – Bethanie Wu, Jr., Lovejoy.

Blocker of the Year – Hannah Gonzalez, Sr., Lovejoy.

Newcomer of the Year – Mackenzi Davis, Soph., Melissa.

Co-Coaches of the Year – Natalie Puckett, Lovejoy; Libby Rodriguez, McKinney North.

First Team

Akadia Pace, Sr., Denison; Kate Foley, Jr., Sherman; Kayli Henderson, Sr., McKinney North; Gabi Rodriguez, Fr., McKinney North; Ayanna Moore, Soph., McKinney North; Shelby Burriss, Soph., Lovejoy; Charlotte Wilson, Sr., Lovejoy; Kalin Carlson, Jr., Lovejoy; Kenzie Segleski, Sr., Melissa; Kennedy Stout, Sr., Melissa; Rachel Sadler, Sr., Princeton; Alyssa Dixon, Sr., Princeton; Sydney Walker, Sr., Greenville; Jaxey Walker, Fr., Greenville.

Second Team

Camila Suarez, Jr., Sherman; Kaiden Mullinix, Jr., Sherman; Maddie Harrington, Sr., Denison, Harlie Taylor, Jr., Denison; Brooke Butler, Sr., McKinney North; Maya Rhamy, Jr., McKinney North; Morgan VanVoorhis, Soph., Lovejoy; Isa Camacho, Jr., Lovejoy; Karis Brinlee, Soph., Melissa; Rayanne Jones, Sr., Melissa; Caroline Bowers, Jr., Greenville; Katy Traylor, Sr., Greenville; Amaya Malhas, Sr., Princeton; Leila Hooper, Jr., Princeton.

Honorable Mention

Sherman – Marissa Wells, Jr.; Simone Dehorney, Sr.

Denison – Kaelie Massenburg, Soph.; Melijah Bowman, Sr.

Melissa – Kendyl Stout, Sr.; Faith Fortenberry, Sr.; Kimora Castleberry, Soph.

Greenville – Allie Johnson, Jr.; Natalie Gibson, Jr.; Ashlee Robison, Soph.; Madi Coyle, Sr.; Jillian Dracos, Soph.

Lovejoy – Reagan Fitzsimmons, Jr; Trista Tippin, Sr.; Anna Barr, Soph.

McKinney North – Kaitlyn Jefferson, Fr.

Princeton – Madisyn Roberson, Soph.; Abby Sadler, Soph.

District 11-4A

AUBREY – The all-district 11-4A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player—Sydney Garrison, Sr., Aubrey.

Hitter of the Year—Ryan McCoy, Jr., Celina.

Blocker of the Year – Annaleise Sevier, Jr., Aubrey.

Co-Libero of the Year – Lacey Thorpe, Sr., Van Alstyne; Morgan Kelley, Jr., Celina.

Co-Setter of the Year – Lanie Thorpe, Sr., Van Alstyne; Olivia Starr, Jr., Aubrey.

Server of the Year—Kinsey Murray, Jr., Celina.

Newcomer of the Year – Marie Wilson, Fr., Frisco Panther Creek.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Frisco Panther Creek.

First Team

Maci Densmore, Jr., Van Alstyne; Kaelyn Miller, Jr., Van Alstyne; Makayla Johnson, Sr., Aubrey; Kynadi Hall, Soph., Aubrey; Kathrine Dedear, Soph., Carrollton Ranchview; Amani Hawkins, Fr.; Frisco Panther Creek; Taylor Wilson, Jr., Frisco Panther State; Katherine Jones, Jr., Anna; Payton Grubbs, Sr., Celina; Reagan Radtke, Jr., Celina.

Second Team

Lydia Carroll, Jr., Van Alstyne; Jaidan Servati, Sr., Van Alstyne; Baylee Hampton, Fr., Aubrey; Abigail Robinson, Sr., Aubrey; Darion Rankins, Fr., Carrollton Ranchview; Kyleigh Ridgway, Jr., Frisco Panther Creek; Elisabeth Thornquist, Jr., Frisco Panther Creek; Katie Johnson, Sr., Anna; Aubrey Lambert, Soph., Celina; Ashley Woodrum, Jr., Celina.

Honorable Mention

Van Alstyne – Ryleigh Miller, Jr.; Savanna Young, Fr.

Aubrey – Meagan Szostek, Sr.; Abby Wright, Soph.

Celina – Landry Graf, Soph.; Addison Brownell, Soph.; Kinley Hammonds, Jr.

Anna – Isabelle Rawlins, Fr.; Ava Harmeier, Jr.

Carrollton Ranchview – Mabel Dowell, Sr.; Bronwyn Bruno, Sr.; Zenai Jethroe, Sr.

Frisco Panther Creek – Ryann Surratt, Soph.; Maddie Willingham, Soph.

District 10-3A

BOYD – The all-district 10-3A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player—Philomina Klotz, Jr., Ponder.

Offensive Player of the Year – Kendal Fellegy, Sr., S&S.

Defensive Player of the Year — Lexi Woolsey, Jr., Callisburg.

Setter of the Year—Mary Beth Cook, Jr., Paradise.

Co-Libero of the Year – Kaelyn McWilliams, Jr., Ponder; Reegan Hammer, Jr., Boyd.

Middle Blocker of the Year – Laura Hernandez, Soph., Callisburg.

Newcomer of the Year—Kennedy Simmon, Fr., Ponder.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Ponder.

First Team

Brenna Howard, Jr., S&S; Marlee Howard, Jr., S&S; Izzy Gabbert, Soph., Whitesboro; Morgan Mitschke, Jr., Paradise; Brooklyn Force, Jr., Paradise; Kylie Malone, Sr., Pilot Point Jasmine Taylor, Sr., Ponder; Campbell Laney, Jr., Ponder; Olivia Todd, Soph., Ponder; Madisyn Hicks, Jr., Boyd; Emma Rosier, Soph., Boyd; Laci Ellis, Sr., Boyd;.Abby Pollard, Sr., Callisburg; Claire Lewis, Jr., Callisburg.

Second Team

Abby Robinson, Sr., Whitesboro; Maddy Cole, Sr., Whitesboro; Addi McBride, Jr., Whitesboro; Cheyenne Carr, Sr., S&S Skye Gill, Soph., Ponder; Savannah Schwarz, Sr., Ponder; Ava Badillo, Jr., Boyd; Austin Etter, Soph., Boyd; Makayla Stokxm Jr., Callisburg; Aubrey Jordan, Jr., Paradise; Kamryn Baker, Sr., Paradise; Gracie Sanders, Sr., Pilot Point.

Honorable Mention

Whitesboro – Keely Hartless, Jr.; Lindsay Hermes, Soph.; Tylar Olsen, Soph.

S&S – Paige Turner, Sr.; Grace Hyde, Sr.; Katy Jordan, Sr.

Boyd – Lacey Henke, Soph.; Sarah Mayhue, Sr.; Olivia Palomo, Soph.; Bryleigh Wallace, Fr.

Paradise – Kynlee Holt, Sr.

Callisburg – Maddie Burt, Jr.; Jaydyn Schneider, Sr.

Pilot Point – Rocio Luna, Sr.; Karlie David, Sr.; Maddy Pope, Sr.

Ponder – Sophia Vargas, Soph.; Heather Crumpton, Soph.

Valley View – Elyssa Clark, Jr.; Izzy Gibson, Soph.

Academic All-District

Whitesboro – Maddy Cole, Karley Randall, Abby Robinson, Melanie Baldwin, Keely Hartless, Addi McBride, Izzy Gabbert, Lindsay Hermes, Tylar Olsen, Natalie Carpenter,

S&S – Katy Jordan, Harlee Wooten, Kendal Fellegy, Brynn Blevins, Whitni Scoggins, Brenna Howard, Grace Hyde, Paige Turner, Marlee Howard, Cheyenne Carr.

District 11-3A

GUNTER – The all-district 11-3A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Co-Most Valuable Players – Rayanna Mauldin, Sr., Gunter; Hanna Rubis, Sr., Gunter.

Hitter of the Year – Alli Kirkpatrick, Sr., Bonham.

Defensive Player of the Year — Avery Kramer, Sr., Blue Ridge.

Setter of the Year – Jaiden Downey, Sr., Blue Ridge.

Server of the Year – Jordyn Hampton, Sr., Pottsboro.

Blocker of the Year – Miranda Putnicki, Sr., Gunter.

Newcomer of the Year – Chloe Johnson, Soph., Gunter.

Coach of the Year – Katelyn Gill, Gunter.

First Team

Bailee Doris, Jr., Bells; Briley Singleton, Sr., Gunter; Adilynn Henry, Sr., Gunter; Ciara Redden, Sr., Pottsboro; Palyn Reid, Soph., Pottsboro; Brylee Moore, Fr., Blue Ridge;Chloe Enloe, Sr., Blue Ridge; Abby Cavender, Sr., Leonard.

Second Team

Blair Baker, Sr., Bells; Katie Spears, Sr., Bells; Laykin Little, Soph., Bells; Aubrey Walton, Sr., Gunter; Korie Bouse, Sr., Howe; Christina Dauster, Sr., Blue Ridge; Alayna Laisy, Soph., Bonham.

Honorable Mention

Howe – Talia Bjorn, Sr.; Kendall Griffin, Jr.; Teagan Stubblefield, Sr.

Bells—Brooklyn Blodgett, Sr.; Laila Newkirk, Soph.; Bailey Floyd, Soph.

Gunter – Brelee Mauldin, Jr.; Madison Smith, Soph.; Elle Whittaker, Sr.

Pottsboro—SG Lipscomb, Sr.; Emily Pittman, Sr.; Maddie Skipworth, Sr.

Blue Ridge – Destiny Lanier, Jr.; Rayna Shirey, Sr.; Savannah Porath, Jr.

Leonard – Sydnee Richardson, Jr.; Lainey Johnson, Sr.; Hannah Harris, Sr.

Bonham—Kate Bounds, Jr.; Hingrid Pedraza, Soph.; Aubri Pendergrass, Sr.

Academic All-District

Gunter – Briley Singleton, Chloe Johnson, Adilynn Henry, Abby Elmore, Makena Fady, Brelee Mauldin, Aubrey Walton, Berkeley Caple. Rayanna Mauldin, Hanna Rubis; Aubrey Burchfield, Elle Whitteker, Miranda Putnicki, Madison Smith, Ryane Spurgin (manager).

Bells – Bailey Floyd, Bailee Dorris, Laykin Little, Emery Howard, Chloe Russum. Brooklyn Blodgett, Laila Newkirk, Gracie Moore, Katie Spears, Blair Baker.

Pottsboro – Berit Carr, Tessa DelaCruz, Jordyn Hampton, Grace Irion, SG Lipscomb, Emily Pittman, Ciara Redden, Palyn Reid, Ava Sims, Maddie Skipworth, Paris Williams.

Howe – Korie Bouse, Talia Bjorn, Jordan Brunner, Kendall Griffin, Mackenzie Krueger, Keira Robertson, Presley Shockey, Reese Smith, Emery Snapp, Kamry Snapp, Teagan Stubblefield, Shelbee Taylor.

District 10-2A

LINDSAY – The all-district 10-2A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Co-Most Valuable Players – Raylynn Adams, Sr., Tom Bean; Abigail Hellman, Sr., Lindsay.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Laramie Worley, Sr., Tom Bean; Tatum Fleitman, Sr., Lindsay.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Jessie Ball, Sr., Tom Bean; Audrey Colwell, Sr., Lindsay.

Setter of the Year – Cooper Hartman, Sr., Lindsay.

Libero of the Year – Kyla Metzler, Sr., Lindsay.

Newcomer of the Year — Braillen Brocato, Soph., Tioga.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Lindsay.

First Team

Addisyn McDonnell, Jr., Collinsville; Devyn Elvington, Jr., Collinsville; Delaney Hemming, Sr., Tom Bean; Kelsee Vandagriff, Jr., Tioga; Mia Hunt, Jr., Lindsay; Sydney Fleitman, Soph., Lindsay.

Second Team

Gabby Ayala, Sr., Tioga; Lauren Sheppard, Jr., Tioga; Shelby Derzapf, Jr., Collinsville; Hannah Kelly, Sr., Tom Bean; Emily Meztler, Jr., Lindsay; Cassidy Tackett, Sr., Lindsay.

Honorable Mention

Tom Bean – Kiki Carter, Sr.; Kailey Vick, Sr.; Allie Hickman, Jr.

Collinsville – Abby Martin, Sr.; Haidyn Bryson, Jr.; Audrey Light, Sr.

Tioga – Annsleigh Koberick, Sr.; Sara O’Bryan, Soph.; Channing Hurst, Jr.

Lindsay – Kortnie Reiter, Sr.; Corinn Schully, Sr.; Lexi Martin, Jr.

Academic All-District

Gunter – Justice Babbitt, Braillen Brocato, Kaitlyn Garrison, Channing Hurst, Sara O’Bryan, Lauren Sheppard, Debbie Willmon, Kelsee Vandagriff, Kaylee Evans.

Tom Bean – Delaney Hemming, Kiki Carter, Raylynn Adams, Jessie Ball, Laramie Worley, Scarlett Trevino, Kailey Vick, Hannah Kelly, Samantha Lind, Lane Allen, Madisyn Capps, Chloe Otten.

Collinsville – Devyn Elvington, Audrey Miller, Abby Martin, Tessa Vannoy, Shelby Derzapf, Haidyn Bryson, Bella Hall, Audrey Light, Addisyn McDonnell, Reese Patterson, Caelyn Scott.

District 11-2A

WHITEWRIGHT – The all-district 11-2A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player—Ashton Long, Sr., Whitewright.

Offensive Player of the Year – Ava Steele, Sr., Wolfe City.

Defensive Player of the Year – Regan Eldredge, Sr., Whitewright.

Setter of the Year – Katy Long, Sr., Whitewright

Libero of the Year – Cassidy Walters, Sr., Wolfe City.

Co-Newcomer of the Year – Zarah Prieto, Fr., Whitewright; Joleigh Laverty, Soph., Wolfe City.

Coach of the Year – Kailey Marsh, Whitewright.

First Team

Rylie Godbey, Sr., Whitewright; Robin Edwards, Sr., Whitewright; Abbi Keeton, Jr., Sam Rayburn; Allie Parr, Fr., Sam Rayburn; Aubrey Alexander, Soph., Trenton; Jolee McMahon, Jr., Trenton; Lacy Malone, Sr., Wolfe City; Madison Bells, Sr., Wolfe City.

Second Team

Maya Patterson, Jr., Whitewright; Anna Belle Philpott, Fr., Whitewright; Miley Keeton, Soph., Sam Rayburn; Emilee McWhorter, Fr., Sam Rayburn; Emma Dudley, Soph., Trenton; Ashley Alexander, Sr., Trenton; Kinsly Woodruff, Jr., Wolfe City; Reagan Scott, Jr., Wolfe City.

Honorable Mention

Whitewright – Emily Collinsworth, Sr.; Elizabeth Mason, Sr.

Sam Rayburn—Ella Terry, Jr.; Dixie Chaffin, Fr.; Baylee Williams, Sr.

Trenton – Faith Williams, Soph.; Kylah Drane, Soph.; Carlie Johnson, Sr.

Wolfe City – Makinna Sanders, Sr.; Cameron Williams, Soph.

Academic All-District

Whitewright – Regan Eldredge, Katy Long, Emily Collinsworth, Anna Belle Philpott, Zarah Prieto, Omeira Bearss, Robin Edwards, Ashton Long, Maya Patterson, Rylie Godbey.