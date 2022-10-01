2022 Volkswagen Golf R, Prices, Trims, Specs, Features & Photos

The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Golf R means business. By far it’s the hottest Hatch to date.

As it always has, the fifth generation takes driving to the next level. The driving enthusiasts’ Volkswagen is all performance.

But without sacrificing style. Plus VW injects technology in all the right places.

And sure, it’s comfortable too! Definitely a daily driver with weekend track capability.

New For 2022 Volkswagen Golf R

So the 2022 VW Golf R is all-new.

And more of everything is on tap. Over 300 horsepower and almost as many pound-feet of torque.

Manual or automatic transmission. New driving modes for handling improvement. Plus new interior with standard Digital Cockpit Pro.

First only available in a single trim. But now the 20th Anniversary Edition is available – albeit in lower supply.

Trims And Prices

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R was available only in a single trim.

Yet, Volkswagen as it often does threw a curve ball. Adding a 20th Anniversary Edition to the line-up.

The price difference is almost non-existent. But the 20th Anniversary trim is likely to attract collectors. And fetch a higher Resale value over time.

2022 VW Golf R Trims & MSRPs: Base $44,290

20th Anniversary Edition $44,940

A mere 1,800 20th Anniversary units are planned for all of North America. Special badging is a key difference.

Also, 19-inch wheels that are gloss black. Plus carbon fiber interior accents.

And something key is being taken away. That’s the sunroof. VW says it shaves weight. Which makes sense in many ways.

Because even here in Southern California. Most of our cars have them. But many drivers don’t use them anyway.

Engine, Transmission, And MPG

We dig the engine. And the transmission. The entire powertrain.

Engine

Putting out 315 hp with up to 295 lb-ft of torque. The 2022 VW Golf R comes standard with a 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder.

It’s a 16-valve turbocharged, TSI with intercooling.

Transmission

Connecting that engine to the wheels and road are two optional transmissions.

There’s a 6-speed manual. Always fun to drive. And probably the option we’d go with. Depending on the driving environment.

Because if you’re daily driving in high congestion areas. The automatic transmission could make more sense. That’s a 7-speed.

And the automatic transmission has paddle shifters. So the ability remains to make the car do exactly what you want.

Finally, all-wheel drive is the only way the Golf R comes.

Fuel Economy: Manual 20/23/28

Automatic 23/26/30 *City/combined/highway

And the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R has a curb weight that varies. Depending on a manual or automatic transmission.

Manual transmission weighs 3,417 pounds. An automatic is a bit more, weighing in at 3,481 lbs.

2022 VW Golf R – What’s It Look Like?

For certain it looks like a Volkswagen Golf R to the educated eye.

To the less informed, 2022 looks like a sporty European hatchback. Unassuming even.

But the unassuming looks are deceiving to that less informed crowd. Because the V-Dub Golf R is track-ready.

In fact, it offers track mode. As well as Drift mode.

Exterior dimensions: Wheelbase 103.5

Length 168.9

Height 70.4

Width 57.7

Track:

Ground clearance 4.7 *All inches

Interior 2022 Volkswagen Golf R

Inside Golf R Volkswagen includes all the fit and finish attention we expect.

It’s more spacious in the backseat than you’d expect. And when you lay the backseats down it offers plenty of cargo space.

Contrasting Golf R to its little, in performance, sibling capable GTI is easy inside. Because the R is a bit sportier. But also where the GTI includes red accents, the Golf R provides blue accents.

Both look cool in their own ways. But we appreciate the blue accents added to the R.

Interior dimensions: Headroom 38.5/38.1

Shoulder room 55.9/53.9

Hip room 53.4/46.3

Legroom 41.2/35.0 *All inches

Also, with the backseats folded down the 2022 Golf R is great with cargo space. With a whopping 34.5 cubic feet to haul your stuff.

Infotainment And Technology

Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit Pro leads in the technology department.

Because that replaces all the old in-dash analog gauges. Plus you can customize the Digital Cockpit to your liking.

And that includes saving settings for different drivers. Or for different driving situations.

But the driving modes of Golf R aren’t far behind in the tech arena. Because in addition to track/drift modes there’s also a race mode and more!

Safety is top of mind in the VW Golf R too. Among many safety features. Volkswagen’s IQ.Drive offers all the latest safety technology.

