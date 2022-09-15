2022 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year Watch List

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for the 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Volleyball Team!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Volleyball Player of the Year Award. These Athletes were either Nominees in last year’s national Awards show, or Athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state and national championships, and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

This year’s official 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Volleyball Team will be announced this winter. All final team members will be honored as Nominees for national Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed during the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer’s on-demand event!

The purpose of these watch lists is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned Championship tournament.

2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Volleyball Watch List:

Ayden Ames — JR, MB/OH | Prosper High School | Prosper, Texas

Julia Blyashov — SR, OH | Cathedral Catholic High School | San Diego, Calif.

Brooklyn Briscoe — SR, MB | Santa Fe Christian | Solana Beach, Calif.

Nya Bunton — SR, MB | duPont Manual High School | Louisville, Ky.

Jordyn Byrd — SR, OH | Cardinal Mooney High School | Sarasota, Fla.

Chloe Chicoine — SR, OH | McCutcheon High School | Lafayette, Ind.

Laney Choboy — SR, L/DS | Leesville Road High School | Raleigh, NC

Carlie Cisneros — JR, OH | Liberty North High School | Liberty, Mo.

Saige Damrow — SR, L/DS | Howards Grove High School | Howards Grove, Wisc.

Brooklyn DeLeye — SR, OH | Washburn Rural High School | Topeka, Kan.

Ava Falduto — JR, L | IC Catholic Prep | Elmhurst, Ill.

Charlie Fuerbringer — JR, S/RS | Mira Costa High School | Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Babi Gubbins — JR, OH | Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, Calif.

Emma Halter — SR, L/DS | Roncalli High School | Roncalli, Ind.

Jordyn Harvey — SR, OH | Bountiful High School | Bountiful, Utah

Grace Heaney — SR, S/RS | Elkhorn North High School | Omaha, Neb.

Sydney Helmers — SR, OH | Assumption High School | Louisville, Ky.

Mia Hood — JR, MB | Blessed Trinity Catholic High School | Roswell, Ga.

Julia Hunt — JR, MB | Holy Cross High School | Covington, Ky.

Kira Hutson — SR, RS | Metea High School | Aurora, Ill.

Andi Jackson — SR, MB | Brighton High School | Brighton, Colo.

Brooklyn Jaeger — SR, OH | Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, Texas

Sydney Jaynes — SR, L/DS | Northfield High School | Northfield, Minn.

Sydney Jordan — SR, OH | Ridge Point High School | Missouri City, Texas

Caroline Jurevicius — SR, OH | Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin | Chardon, Ohio

Harley Kreck — SR, S | Rains High School | Emory, Texas

Lakin Laurendine — SR, OH | Jackson Academy | Jackson, Miss.

Claire Little — SR, OH | Vista Murrieta High School | Winchester, Calif.

Ashley Mullen — SR, S | Liberty High School | Liberty, Mo.

Kendal Murphy — SR, OH | Horizon High School | Scottsdale, Ariz.

Harper Murray — SR, OH | Skyline High School | Ann Arbor, Mich.

Gigi Navarette — SR, L/DS | Mother McAuley High School | Chicago, Ill.

Mary Neal — SR, OH | Walton High School | Marietta, Ga.

Taylor Pecht — SR, S | Sequoyah High School | Canton, Ga.

Kenna Phelan — SR, S | Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, Ark.

Skyler Pierce — JR, OH | Olathe Northwest High School | Olathe, Kan.

Bergen Reilly — SR, S | O’Gorman High School | Sioux Falls, SD

Jurnee Robinson — SR, OH | Mauldin High School | Mauldin, SC

Brooke Rockwell — SR, OH | Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, Ark.

Ellie Sampson — SR, OH | Green Level High School | Cary, NC

Ava Sarafa — SR, S | Marian High School | Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Allie Shondell — JR, S | McCutcheon High School | Lafayette, Ind.

Torrey Stafford — SR, OH | Marymount High School | Los Angeles, Calif.

Izzy Starck — JR, S/RS | Rampart High School | Colorado Springs, Colo.

Kyndal Stowers — SR, OH | Guyer High School | Denton, Texas

Stella Swenson — JR, S | Wayzata High School | Plymouth, Minn.

Ella Swindle — SR, S | Rock Bridge High School | Columbia, Mo.

Charlotte Vinson — SO, OH/S | Yorktown High School | Yorktown, Ind.

Kennedy Wagner — SR, OH | Valparaiso High School | Valparaiso, Ind.

Whitney Woodrow — SR, S | Assumption High School | Louisville, Ky.

Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Volleyball Player of the Year? Suggestions can be submitted to both [email protected] or [email protected]