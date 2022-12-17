2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 6A Division II state Championship preview

With five wild weeks of postseason action in the books, the top teams in Texas high school football have reached the end of the road on their playoff journeys: the 2022 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

After more than 700 teams throughout the state kicked off the Texas high school football Playoffs in early November, only the Lone Star State’s 24 best squads remain in contention for 12 UIL football state championships from Wednesday, Dec. 14th, to Saturday, Dec. 17th, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s an in-depth look at the two teams — the DeSoto Eagles and Austin Vandegrift Vipers — set to collide in the UIL’s 6A DII football state championship, how those squads stack up against each other and what to keep an eye on for both sides during the Class 6A Division II Texas high school football state title game:

CLASS 6A DIVISION II BRACKET

6A DII UIL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

DeSoto Eagles (13-2) vs. Austin Vandegrift Vipers (14-1), 3 pm Saturday, Dec. 17th, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

How they got here:

DeSoto — in state semifinals; in Region II-6A DII Championship game; in regional semifinals; in area round; in bi-district round

Austin Vandegrift — in state semifinals; in Region IV-6A DII Championship game; in regional semifinals; in area round; in bi-district round

Photo by Tommy Hays

DESOTO EAGLES

13-2 overall, District 11-6A runner-up, Region II Champion

How they got here:

State semifinals — W 47-28 vs. Denton Guyer

Region II-6A DII Championship — W 60-24 vs. Harker Heights

Regional semifinals — W 38-14 vs. Tomball

Area round — W 52-7 vs. Rockwall-Heath

Bi-district round — W 37-20 vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Combined opponents record (postseason opp. record): 112-65 (46-19)

Most recent UIL Football State Championship appearance (total appearances): 2016 (Third state championship appearance)

Total UIL Football State Championships won (most recent state title): One state title (2016)

Coaching: Claude Mathis (4th season as HC)

Offense: 43.6 points per game

Defense: 20.4 points allowed per game

Impact players: Sr. WR Johntay Cook II, Sr. RB Tre Wisner, Sr. DB Caimon Mathis, Jr. QB Darius Bailey

What’s at stake: The Eagles are seeking their first state title under Coach Claude Mathis in DeSoto’s first trip to the UIL state Championship game since 2016, the last time they hoisted a state title trophy.

Distance to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium: 25 miles

Photo by Blake Purcell

AUSTIN VANDEGRIFT VIPERS

14-1 overall, District 25-6A champion, Region IV Champion

How they got here:

State semifinals — W 38-35 vs. Katy

Region IV-6A DII Championship — W 27-24 vs. Dripping Springs

Regional semifinals — W 49-21 vs. San Antonio Harlan

Area round — W 37-7 vs. Converse Judson

Bi-district round — W 28-14 vs. Austin Bowie

Combined opponents record (postseason opp. record): 103-69 (48-16)

Most recent UIL Football State Championship appearance (total appearances): First state championship appearance in school history

Total UIL Football State Championships won (most recent state title): None

Coaching: Drew Sanders (13th season as HC)

Offense: 38.0 points per game

Defense: 12.1 points allowed per game

Impact players: Sr. OT Ian Reed, Sr. QB Braden Buchanan, Sr. DT/DE Daemian Wimberly, Sr. RB Alex Witt

What’s at stake: The Vipers have rallied to win their last three postseason matchups, clinching their two most recent playoff victories to advance to the UIL state Championship for the first time in Vandegrift’s school history.

Distance to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium: 200 miles