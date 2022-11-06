2022 Texas High School Football Playoff Matchups: 6A Division II

2022 Class 6A Division II Texas high school football playoff matchups with kickoff times and locations:

Region I

El Paso Eastwood (8-2) vs San Angelo Central (5-5), 7:30 pm Friday at El Paso’s Trooper Stadium

Saginaw Boswell (8-2) vs Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 7:30 pm Friday at Saginaw’s Pioneer Stadium

Denton Guyer (10-0) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Highland Park (10-0) vs Arlington Bowie (5-5), 7 pm Friday at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship (8-2) vs. El Paso Eastlake (6-4), TBD

Southlake Carroll (10-0) vs Crowley (4-6), 7 pm Thursday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Coppell (9-1) vs. McKinney (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell’s Echols Field

Arlington (6-4) vs Dallas Jesuit (8-2), 7 pm Thursday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), TBD

DeSoto (8-2) vs. Pflugerville Weiss (5-5), 7 pm Thursday at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium

New Caney (10-0) vs Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), 7 pm Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Tomball (6-4) vs Cypress Woods (7-3), 7 pm Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), 7 pm Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), 7 pm Friday at Killeen’s Buckley Stadium

Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs R13, TBD

Cypress Falls (7-3) vs Tomball Memorial (6-4), 7 pm Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Region III

Houston Memorial () vs. Houston Westbury (4-6), 11 a.m. Saturday at Houston’s Tully Stadium

Katy (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Clements (5-5), TBD Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (6-4) vs. South Houston (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0) vs. Clute Brazoswood (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Houston Heights (7-3) vs. Houston Stratford (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium

Channelview (8-2) vs. Houston CE King (6-4), 7 pm Friday at Channelview’s Maddry Stadium

Clear Falls (8-2) vs. Pearland Dawson (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Region IV

Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs. Austin Bowie (7-2), 7 pm Friday at Austin’s Monroe Stadium

Converse Judson (4-6) vs. San Antonio Churchill (5-5), TBD

San Antonio Harlan (8-2) vs. Del Rio (2-8), 2 pm Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Edinburg (5-5) vs. Weslaco (7-3), 7 pm Thursday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

Dripping Springs (9-1) vs. Manor (7-3), TBD Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium

San Antonio Brandeis (8-2) vs. San Marcos (4-6), 7 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Eagle Pass (9-1) vs. San Antonio Warren (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Pass’ Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium

Harlingen (10-0) vs. PSJA (5-5), 7 pm Friday at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium