2022 Texas High School Football Playoff Matchups: 6A Division II
2022 Class 6A Division II Texas high school football playoff matchups with kickoff times and locations:
Region I
El Paso Eastwood (8-2) vs San Angelo Central (5-5), 7:30 pm Friday at El Paso’s Trooper Stadium
Saginaw Boswell (8-2) vs Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 7:30 pm Friday at Saginaw’s Pioneer Stadium
Denton Guyer (10-0) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Highland Park (10-0) vs Arlington Bowie (5-5), 7 pm Friday at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium
Wolfforth Frenship (8-2) vs. El Paso Eastlake (6-4), TBD
Southlake Carroll (10-0) vs Crowley (4-6), 7 pm Thursday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium
Coppell (9-1) vs. McKinney (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell’s Echols Field
Arlington (6-4) vs Dallas Jesuit (8-2), 7 pm Thursday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II
Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), TBD
DeSoto (8-2) vs. Pflugerville Weiss (5-5), 7 pm Thursday at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium
New Caney (10-0) vs Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), 7 pm Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Tomball (6-4) vs Cypress Woods (7-3), 7 pm Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), 7 pm Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium
Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), 7 pm Friday at Killeen’s Buckley Stadium
Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs R13, TBD
Cypress Falls (7-3) vs Tomball Memorial (6-4), 7 pm Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium
Region III
Houston Memorial () vs. Houston Westbury (4-6), 11 a.m. Saturday at Houston’s Tully Stadium
Katy (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Clements (5-5), TBD Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Humble Summer Creek (6-4) vs. South Houston (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium
Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0) vs. Clute Brazoswood (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field
Houston Heights (7-3) vs. Houston Stratford (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Fort Bend Hightower (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium
Channelview (8-2) vs. Houston CE King (6-4), 7 pm Friday at Channelview’s Maddry Stadium
Clear Falls (8-2) vs. Pearland Dawson (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Veterans Memorial Stadium
Region IV
Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs. Austin Bowie (7-2), 7 pm Friday at Austin’s Monroe Stadium
Converse Judson (4-6) vs. San Antonio Churchill (5-5), TBD
San Antonio Harlan (8-2) vs. Del Rio (2-8), 2 pm Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
Edinburg (5-5) vs. Weslaco (7-3), 7 pm Thursday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium
Dripping Springs (9-1) vs. Manor (7-3), TBD Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium
San Antonio Brandeis (8-2) vs. San Marcos (4-6), 7 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
Eagle Pass (9-1) vs. San Antonio Warren (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Pass’ Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium
Harlingen (10-0) vs. PSJA (5-5), 7 pm Friday at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium
