2022 Tennessee football: Vols’ rushing yard leaders
Well. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 season Dec. 30.
The Vols defeated No. 7 Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule Featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule Featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina (L , 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s 2022 statistical leaders following the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Tennessee’s season leaders for rushing yards are listed below.
Jaylen Wright
875 yards
Jabari Small
734 yards
Hendon Hooker
430 yards
Dylan Sampson
397 yards
Joe Milton III
77 yards
Patrick Wilk
44 yards
Justin Williams-Thomas
37 yards
Princeton Fant
17 yards
Tayven Jackson
10 yards
Squirrel White
5 yards
