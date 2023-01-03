2022 Tennessee football: Vols’ rushing yard leaders

Well. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 season Dec. 30.

The Vols defeated No. 7 Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule Featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule Featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina (L , 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s 2022 statistical leaders following the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Tennessee’s season leaders for rushing yards are listed below.