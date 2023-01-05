2022 Tennessee football: Vols’ leaders for sacks
Well. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 season Dec. 30
The Vols defeated No. 7 Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule Featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule Featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina (L , 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s 2022 statistical leaders following the Capital One Orange Bowl.
The Vols’ leaders for sacks are listed below.
Byron Young
7 sacks
Aaron Beasley
3 sacks
Roman Harrison
3 sacks
Tyler Baron
2.5 sacks
Da’Jon Terry
2 sacks
Elijah Herring
2 sacks
James Pearce Jr.
2 sacks
Omar Thomas
2 sacks
Tire West
2 sacks
Bryson Eason
1.5 sacks
Trevon Flowers
1 bag
Solo’s Page III
1 bag
Wesley Walker
1 bag
Joshua Josephs
1 bag
