2022 Tennessee football: Vols’ leaders for sacks

Well. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 season Dec. 30

The Vols defeated No. 7 Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule Featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule Featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina (L , 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s 2022 statistical leaders following the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The Vols’ leaders for sacks are listed below.

Byron Young

7 sacks

Aaron Beasley

3 sacks

Roman Harrison

3 sacks

Tyler Baron

2.5 sacks

Da’Jon Terry

2 sacks

Elijah Herring

2 sacks

James Pearce Jr.

2 sacks

Omar Thomas

2 sacks

Tire West

2 sacks

Bryson Eason

1.5 sacks

Trevon Flowers

1 bag

Solo’s Page III

1 bag

Wesley Walker

1 bag

Joshua Josephs

1 bag

