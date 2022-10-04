2022 Taiwan Literature Awards announces Golden Book Award Nominees | Taiwan News

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shortlist of 30 books will compete in the 2022 Taiwan Literature Awards’ “Golden Book Awards” category, the National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) announced on Monday (Oct. 3).

Notable works in the shortlist include Cloud Gate Dance Theater founder Lin Hwai-min’s (林懷民) “Torrent and Reflections,” which is a collection of 15 pieces of prose that reflect on his life and career. “The Attorney from Bachimen,” written by the Writer and director of the film “Fantasy World” Tang Fu-jui (唐福睿), is currently being made into an eight-episode drama series set for a 2023 release date.

According to the judges, Poetry anthologies have excelled among this year’s submissions. They said young writers eagerly experimented with new forms of discourse while veteran writers sought to forge more refined verses.

Additionally, there was a rise in popular novel submissions with a better quality than before, as well as a high diversity. The Judges said these phenomena demonstrate the expanding boundaries of Taiwanese literature.

NMTL said winners of the Golden Book Awards are scheduled to be announced by the end of October. The Awards ceremony will be held Saturday afternoon on Nov. 12, at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park.

The “Annual Golden Book Grand Prize” Winner receives NT$1 million (US$35,846) in Prize money, while the other seven Golden Book Award winners receive NT$150,000. Additionally, to encourage up-and-coming authors Publishing for the first time, there are also three “Flower Bud Awards” that offer NT$150,000 in Prize money.

The NMTL also announced that beginning on Tuesday, the 30 Nominated works will be Featured in an exhibition at select locations of Sanmin Books, Kingstone Book, Taiwan Literature Base, and the libraries of the Chinese Culture University, Soochow University, Tunghai University, Cheng Kung University, and Taipei University of Education. The exhibition will also be accessible online at Readmoo, Taaze online bookstore, Sanmin online bookstore, Kingstone online bookstore, books.com.tw, ​​and Eslite online bookstore.