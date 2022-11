2022 Sun Journal All-Region Golf Teams

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Grade

Player of the Year: Jade Haylock, Leavitt, Sophomore

Billy Visconti, Leavitt, Senior

Garrett Kendall, St. Dom’s, Junior

Alex Grimaldi, Spruce Mountain, Sophomore

Tyler Spugnardi, Spruce Mountain, Senior

SECOND TEAM

Name, School, Grade

Hayden Christner, Poland, Senior

AJ Davis, Leavitt, Junior

Ian Libby, Gray-New Gloucester, Senior

Miles Frenette, St. Dom’s, Senior

Aidan Lind, Leavitt, Senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Alexis McCormick, Leavitt; Connor Turcotte, Edward Little; Erik Jones, St. Dom’s; Reese Beaudoin, Monmouth; Trevor Dolbier, Rangeley.

