2022 Sun Journal All-Region Girls Soccer Teams

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Class, Position

Player of the Year: KK Daggett, Mt. Blue, Senior, Forward

Elsa Goebel-Bain, Monmouth/Winthrop, Senior, Forward

Ashley Richardson, Oxford Hills, Senior, Forward

Elizabeth Hallee, Oxford Hills, Senior, Forward

Alexandra Dening, Leavitt, Senior, Midfielder/Forward

Madelaine Miller, Oxford Hills, Junior, Midfielder/Forward

Meren Zeliger, Mt. Blue, Senior, Midfielder

Charlotte Mitchell, Mt. Abram, Senior, Midfielder

Gianna DeVivo, Oxford Hills, Sophomore, Defender/Midfielder

Lexi Kelsea, Edward Little, Sophomore, Defender

Caitlin Burke, Mt. Blue, Senior, Goalie

SECOND TEAM

Name, School, Class, Position

Emma Dunn, Mt. Blue, Senior, Forward

Elisa Mezzoli, Mt. Blue, Senior, Forward

Jalee Boucher, Leavitt, Senior, Midfielder/Forward

Brittany Carrier, Buckfield, Sophomore, Midfielder/Forward

Callahan Towle, Mt. Blue, Sophomore, Midfielder

Jaden Boulanger, Mountain Valley, Junior, Midfielder

Kerstin Paradis, Monmouth/Winthrop, Senior, Midfielder

Ali Portas, Gray-New Gloucester, Junior, Defender

Madison Turcotte, Buckfield, Senior, Defender

Olivia Roderick, Mt. Abram, Senior, Defender

June Foyt, Monmouth/Winthrop, Junior, Goalie

HONORABLE MENTION

Emily Bilodeau, Lewiston, senior; Natalie Brocke, St. Dom’s, Senior, Forward; Emma Clukey, Mountain Valley, Senior, Midfielder; Vivian Cormier, Mt. Blue, Senior, Forward; Madeline Herrick, Oxford Hills, Sophomore, Goalie; Izzy Jalbert, Edward Little, Junior, Goalie; Lilly Nadeau, Oak Hill, Senior, Forward; Ashleen Perkins, Gray-New Gloucester, Senior, Forward; Kylee Spugnardi, Leavitt, Junior, Forward; Abby St. Clair, Spruce Mountain/Dirigo, Freshman, Midfielder; Kai Trenoweth, Buckfield, Sophomore, Midfielder; Kira Welch, Leavitt, Senior, Goalie.

