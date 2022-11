2022 Sun Journal All-Region Boys Soccer Teams

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Grade, Position

Player of the Year: Mohamed Adow, Edward Little, Senior, Forward

Patrick Strout, Monmouth, Senior, Forward

Campbell Cassidy, Edward Little, Senior, Forward

Morgan Thibault, Mt. Abram, Senior, Midfielder

Shafi Ibrahim, Lewiston, Senior, Midfielder

Kaden Pillsbury, Mt. Abram, Senior, Midfielder

Payton Mitchell, Mt. Abram, Junior, Defense

Tudum Monday, Edward Little, Senior, Defense

Jacinto Mavinga, Lewiston, Junior, Defense

Payton Mitchell, Mt. Abram, Senior, Defense

Eli St. Laurent, Edward Little, Junior, Goalie

SECOND TEAM

Name, School, Grade, Position

Ethan Vatasso, Oak Hill, Senior, Forward

Iker Penniman, Winthrop, Senior, Forward

Danny Levesque, Lisbon, Senior, Forward

David Abdi, Lewiston, Senior Midfielder

Jonny Kiehl, St. Dom’s, Sophomore, Midfielder

Lucas Towers, Spruce Mountain/Dirigo, Senior, Midfielder

Levi Bogar, Mt. Blue, Junior, Defense,

Tucker Plouffe, Mt. Abram, Senior, Defense

Jakob Barrows, Winthrop, Senior, Defense

Matt Marquis, Monmouth, Senior, Defense

Hunter Frost, Monmouth, Senior, Goalie

Honorable Mention

Justin Lucas, Buckfield, junior, forward; Charlie Pye, Mt. Abram, senior, forward; Nick Powell, Lisbon, senior, forward; Hamze Nur, Lewiston, senior, midfielder; Tyler Shumway, Winthrop, senior, midfielder; Drew Hatala, Oak Hill, sophomore, midfielder; Timothee Ouellette, St. Dom’s, junior, defense; Ethan Lamont, Oak Hill, defense, sophomore; Kolby Brown, Oxford Hills, senior, defense; Bryce Poulin, Lisbon, senior, defense; Levi Tibbetts, Lisbon, senior, goalie.

« Previous

Next »

All-Region Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Mohamed Adow, Edward Little