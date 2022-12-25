2022 Sun Belt Volleyball Year-in-Review

2022 Sun Belt Volleyball Awards | 2022 Sun Belt Volleyball Stats

NEW ORLEANS –

It was an historic season for volleyball within the Sun Belt Conference, with four new teams joining the league in 2022 and four Sun Belt programs advancing to postseason play.

We take a look back at the accomplishments of Sun Belt Volleyball in 2022 below.

CROWN THE DUKES: In its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, James Madison won the 2022 Sun Belt regular-season and tournament championships. The Dukes posted a 24-5 overall record and a 15-1 tally in Sun Belt play. It was the best season for James Madison since the 1999 Squad went 26-7. JMU head Coach Lauren Steinbrecher was named the 2022 Sun Belt Coach of the Year, while middle Blocker Sophie Davis was named both the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Performer of the Sun Belt Volleyball Championship. James Madison had a selection-day NCAA RPI of No. 21, making their sixth all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2017. The Dukes fell to No. 18 BYU in the NCAA First Round.

NIVC SUCCESS: In addition to James Madison’s NCAA Tournament appearance, three Sun Belt volleyball programs earned berths to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship – Louisiana, Southern Miss and Troy. It marked the first-ever postseason appearances for the Ragin’ Cajuns and the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss advanced all the way to the semifinal round of the NIVC before falling at Boston College. Southern Miss posted 21 victories on the season, marking its most wins since the 2016 campaign. Head Coach Jenny Hazelwood became the winningest first-year head coach in program history.

SUN BELT STALWARTS: Texas State’s fifth-year Seniors Emily DeWalt and Janell Fitzgerald wrapped up their highly impressive careers in the 2022 season. DeWalt was chosen as the Sun Belt Player of the Year for the second consecutive year and the Sun Belt Setter of the Year for the fifth year in a row. She finished her career with 25 Sun Belt Setter of the Week accolades. Fitzgerald was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. They finished the 2022 season as the NCAA’s active career leaders in matches played – Fitzgerald at 163 and DeWalt at 162. The duo also earned AVCA Honorable Mention All-America accolades.

GREATEST OF ALL TIMES: During the 2022 campaign, DeWalt became the Sun Belt Conference’s all-time career leader in assists. She finished her career with 6,131 career assists, becoming the first Sun Belt player ever to eclipse the 6,000 career assists plateau. Her total ranks 17th all-time in NCAA history. DeWalt’s accomplishments were even more impressive considering that she underwent surgery for a partially torn rotator cuff, a full labrum tear and bicep tendonitis on December 14, 2021. She missed the entire spring season with her team and returned for the start of fall camp. For DeWalt’s full story, click here.

PUT YOUR RECORD ON: Three active Setters in the Sun Belt Conference during the 2022 season held their school’s all-time career record for assists. The record setters included Troy’s Amara Anderson (5,809 career assists), Old Dominion’s Teresa Atilano (2,354 career assists) and Texas State’s Emily DeWalt (6,131 career assists). DeWalt and Anderson rank 1-2 in the Sun Belt’s record book for career assists.

DON’T BE OFF-ENDED: Throughout the 2022 campaign, Texas State consistently ranked among the nation’s top Offensive teams. The Bobcats finished the 2022 campaign among the top-12 nationally in hitting percentage (7th – .291), assists per set (10th – 13.31) and kills per set (12th – 14.13).

WINNING WESLEY: Southern Miss outside hitter Mia Wesley was one of the nation’s top Offensive players during the 2022 campaign, leading her team to its first-ever postseason appearance and a semifinal showing in the NIVC. Wesley finished this season ranked third nationally in attacks per set (12.87), eighth in service aces per set (0.61), eighth in points per set (5.37) and 10th in kills per set (4.56). Her 682.5 points and 77 service aces on the year both ranked second in the nation.

TWO-WAY PLAYER: James Madison’s Davis ranked among the nation’s top-25 players in both blocks per set and hitting percentage. Davis led the Sun Belt and rated 12th nationally in hitting percentage with a .407 clip, while ranking 21st in the Nation in blocks per set with 1.38. Davis led the charge for a James Madison team that was 14th nationally in blocks per set at 2.66.

BEING EFFICIENT: Three of the nation’s top-40 players in terms of hitting percentage resided in the Sun Belt in 2022. James Madison’s Davis was 12th with a .407 clip. Texas State’s Tessa Marshall was 28th at .389 and App State freshman Maya Winterhoff was 38th at .376.

BIG WINS: Sun Belt volleyball teams earned six wins against Autonomy 5 opponents in 2022, including a conference-best three by Texas State. Impressively, in the final week before conference play, Sun Belt teams earned four wins against A5 opponents in a six-day period. The league’s A5 wins are listed below

August 27 – Coastal Carolina def. Virginia Tech, 3-0

September 4 – Texas State def. West Virginia, 3-1

September 11 – Texas State def. Wake Forest, 3-0

September 15 – South Alabama def. Ole Miss, 3-0

September 16 – Louisiana def. Alabama, 3-0

September 17 – Texas State def. TCU, 3-1

FROM THE COURT TO THE CLASSROOM: The court wasn’t the only place that Sun Belt Volleyball student-athletes experienced success. Forty-five Sun Belt volleyball players earned Academic All-District recognition from College Sports Communicators. To qualify, student-athletes had to maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher, have a minimum of one year completed at their current institution and be a starter or key reserve player, athletically. Click here for the full list.

STORYTIME: The Sun Belt Conference profiled a number of Sun Belt volleyball players during the 2022 season. Links to those stories are listed below.

• Destined for Coaching: Georgia Southern’s Madison Brown

• Competitive Drive Fuels Southern Miss’ Wesley

• Sun Belt Q&A: Texas State’s Emily DeWalt

• International Presence Boosts Sun Belt Volleyball

• From Dread to Dedication: App State’s McCall Denny

• Dynamic Duo: Cierra and CJ Huntley Living Out Dreams at App State

• Sun Belt Q&A: Troy’s Amara Anderson

