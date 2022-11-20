2022 Summit League Volleyball Championship bracket set

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The 2022 Summit League Volleyball Championship bracket was revealed by league officials Saturday with South Dakota earning the No. 1 seed after clinching its third regular season title during the program’s Division I era. The Coyotes (27-3, 16-2 SL) secured the crown last week and have won 13 straight matches in two occurrences this season.

As the top seed, South Dakota earns a first-round bye and will face the Winner of the No. 4 Denver (18-11, 12-6 SL) vs. No. 5 South Dakota State (17-13, 11-7 SL) match Friday at 4 pm CT. The Pioneers and the Jackrabbits open the Championship in the first of two quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 4 pm CT. Denver has won five of the last nine tournament titles while South Dakota will be seeking its third straight tournament crown.

Reigning regular season Champion Omaha (19-9, 14-4 SL) will be joining South Dakota with a first-round bye after clinching the No. 2 seeds The Mavericks will make their sixth-consecutive appearance and seventh overall in the Championship and take the court for the first time in Friday’s second semifinal at 7 pm CT.

The Mavericks will play the Winner of the match between No. 3 North Dakota State (20-10, 13-5 SL) and No. 6 North Dakota (12-17, 9-9 SL) that will take place Thursday at 7 pm CT. The Bison are making their first appearance in the Championship since 2019 and 13th overall appearance while the Fighting Hawks are back for the first time since they joined the league in 2018.

The winners of Friday’s semifinal matches will play in Saturday’s Championship match at 2 pm CT with the Champion earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Semifinals and Championship matches will be televised live on Midco Sports and streamed on Midco Sports Plus. Thursday’s quarterfinal matches will be available at thesummitleague.org/watch.

For complete information on this year’s championship, visit The Summit League Volleyball Championship here.

#SummitVB