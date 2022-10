2022 State Volleyball Tournament Central

The Road to Hot Springs begins Tuesday for high school volleyball. Several NEA teams look to contend for state championships.

We’ll update this page with highlights and scores.

You can watch all live broadcasts of state tournament games here.

2022 6A State Volleyball Tournament (Rogers Heritage)

Full bracket here

1st Round

Tuesday 4:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Bentonville West

2022 5A State Volleyball Tournament (Greenbrier)

Full bracket here

1st Round

Tuesday 12:00pm: Valley View vs. Greenbrier

Tuesday 2:00pm: Marion vs. Mountain Home

Tuesday 4:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Greenwood

Tuesday 6:00pm: Batesville vs. Van Buren

2022 4A State Volleyball Tournament (Brookland)

Full bracket here

1st Round

Tuesday 12:00pm: Westside vs. Pulaski Academy

Tuesday 2:00pm: Southside vs. Pottsville

Tuesday 4:00pm: Brookland vs. Robinson

Tuesday 6:00pm: Wynne vs. Morrilton

2022 3A State Volleyball Tournament (Harding Academy/Rose Bud)

Full bracket here

1st Round

Tuesday 12:00pm: Manila vs. Baptist Prep (HA)

Tuesday 2:00pm: Hoxie vs. Mayflower (RB)

Tuesday 2:00pm: Rose Bud vs. Paris (HA)

Tuesday 4:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. CAC (HA)

Tuesday 4:00pm: Salem vs. Hackett (RB)

Tuesday 6:00pm: Piggott vs. LR Episcopal (RB)

Tuesday 6:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Charleston (HA)

2022 2A State Volleyball Tournament (Mansfield)

Full bracket here

1st Round

Tuesday 12:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Marshall

Tuesday 4:00pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Conway Christian

Tuesday 6:00pm: Midland vs. Quitman

