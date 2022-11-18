2022 State Volleyball Championships, Quarterfinal Results

The 2022 SDHSAA high school volleyball Championships began from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday with the quarterfinal round for all three classes.

Here are the results from Thursday and the schedule for Friday. All of Friday’s matches will stream live online at sdpb.org/volleyball.

Class AA

#1 Sioux Falls Washington defeated #8 Rapid City Stevens 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-20)

#4 Sioux Falls Jefferson defeated #5 Pierre 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 25-21,25-21)

#2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman defeated #7 Huron 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-18)

#3 Harrisburg defeated #6 Sioux Falls Lincoln 3-1 (20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17)

Class A

#8 Elk Point-Jefferson defeated #1 Wagner 3-1 (25-21 25-23, 23-25, 27-25)

#4 Sioux Falls Christian defeated #5 Dakota Valley 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-21)

#2 Miller defeated #7 Platte-Geddes 3-2 (24-26, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8)

#3 Elkton-Lake Benton defeated #6 Belle Fourche 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-22)

Class B

#1 Warner defeated #8 Freeman 3-1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-16, 25-11)

#5 Wolsey-Wessington defeated #4 Northwestern 3-2 (25-19, 25-20, 14-25, 21-25, 19-17)

#2 Burke defeated #7 Castlewood 3-2 (13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13)

#3 Chester Area defeated #6 Colman-Egan 3-1 (25-13, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20)

Friday Schedule

Class AA

Consolation

#5 Pierre vs. #8 Rapid City Stevens – 11:15 am

#7 Huron vs No. 6 Sioux Falls Lincoln – 1:15 p.m

Semifinals

#1 Sioux Falls Washington vs. #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson – 5 p.m

#2 O’Gorman vs No. 3 Harrisburg – 6:45 p.m

Class A

Consolation

#1 Wagner vs. #5 Dakota Valley – 11:15 am

#7 Platte-Geddes vs. #6 Belle Fourche – 1:15 p.m

Semifinals

#4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #8 Elk Point-Jefferson – 5 p.m

#2 Miller vs. #3 Elkton – Lake Benton – 6:45 p.m

Class B

Consolation

#4 Northwestern vs #8 Freeman – 11:15 am

#7 Castlewood vs No. 6 Colman-Egan – 1:15 p.m

Semifinals

#1 Warner vs. #5 Wolsey-Wessington – 5 p.m

#2 Burke vs No. 3 Chester Area – 6:45 p.m