2022 Standard-Examiner All-Area Volleyball 2nd Team | News, Sports, Jobs

AUBREY NIELSON

Davis

Outside hitter • Senior

Nielson totaled 383 kills with a .234 hitting percentage, 305 digs, 49 aces and 35 blocks in 109 sets played.

TEHANA MO’O

Syracuse

Outside hitter • Senior

Mo’o hit 272 kills with a .205 hitting percentage, 353 digs, 72 blocks and 60 aces in 111 sets played, helping lead Syracuse to the state semifinals.

BELLA BERENSEN

Weber

Middle Blocker • Senior

Berensen had a .306 hitting percentage with 233 kills, 80 blocks and 36 service aces.

LORYN HELGESEN

Davis

Middle Blocker • Junior

Helgesen hit .435 this season with 224 kills, 80 blocks and 24 aces in 85 sets played.

OLIVIA BLACKFORD

Ogden

Libero • Senior

Blackford picked up 375 digs with 93 service aces and 550 successful service receptions.

CHLOE WILLIAMS

Northridge

Setter • Senior

Williams put up 952 assists, an average of 9.1 per set, with 172 digs and 74 service aces.

SOPHIE WENDT

Farmington

Setter/Outside hitter • Senior

Wendt had 434 assists, 329 digs, 270 kills and a .422 hitting percentage playing both at setter and outside hitter.

