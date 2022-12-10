2022 Standard-Examiner All-Area Volleyball 2nd Team | News, Sports, Jobs
Weber High’s Bella Berensen tries to tip the ball over the net during a 6A volleyball first-round playoff game against Westlake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner
Syracuse High’s Tehana Mo’o (right) and Kallie Johansen (left) block a shot during a prep volleyball game at Weber High School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Pleasant View.
Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner
Ogden High’s Olivia Blackford serves the ball during a prep volleyball match at Ben Lomond High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner
AUBREY NIELSON
Davis
Outside hitter • Senior
Nielson totaled 383 kills with a .234 hitting percentage, 305 digs, 49 aces and 35 blocks in 109 sets played.
TEHANA MO’O
Syracuse
Outside hitter • Senior
Mo’o hit 272 kills with a .205 hitting percentage, 353 digs, 72 blocks and 60 aces in 111 sets played, helping lead Syracuse to the state semifinals.
BELLA BERENSEN
Weber
Middle Blocker • Senior
Berensen had a .306 hitting percentage with 233 kills, 80 blocks and 36 service aces.
LORYN HELGESEN
Davis
Middle Blocker • Junior
Helgesen hit .435 this season with 224 kills, 80 blocks and 24 aces in 85 sets played.
OLIVIA BLACKFORD
Ogden
Libero • Senior
Blackford picked up 375 digs with 93 service aces and 550 successful service receptions.
CHLOE WILLIAMS
Northridge
Setter • Senior
Williams put up 952 assists, an average of 9.1 per set, with 172 digs and 74 service aces.
SOPHIE WENDT
Farmington
Setter/Outside hitter • Senior
Wendt had 434 assists, 329 digs, 270 kills and a .422 hitting percentage playing both at setter and outside hitter.
Connect with Reporter Patrick Carr via email at [email protected], Twitter @patrickcarr_ and Instagram @standardexaminersports.
