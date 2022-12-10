2022 Standard-Examiner All-Area Volleyball 1st Team | News, Sports, Jobs
1 / 7
JORDYN HARVEY, BOUNTIFUL, MVP. Outside hitter • Senior … Harvey hit 480 kills with a .366 hitting percentage, 270 digs, 367 serve receptions, 46 aces and 22 blocks. She ranks fifth in career kills (1,533) in the state and is signed with Stanford.
Bountiful High
2 / 7
REES BOCKWOLDT, OGDEN. Outside hitter • Senior … Bockwoldt hit 486 kills (No. 3 in the state) with a .215 hitting percentage, 337 digs, 65 service aces, 38 blocks and 430 service receptions.
Ogden High
3 / 7
GRACE THOMSEN, MORGAN. Outside hitter • Senior … Thomsen hit 228 kills with 205 digs, 53 service aces, 32 blocks and 463 service receptions.
Gary Weitzeil
4 / 7
ALYVIA JAFFA, MORGAN. Middle Blocker • Junior … Jaffa totaled 141 blocks (No. 2 in the state) with 398 kills, a .295 hitting percentage, 45 service aces and 73 digs.
Gary Weitzeil
5 / 7
TAYLOR HARVEY, BOUNTIFUL. Middle blocker/Right side hitter • Sophomore … Harvey had a .471 hitting percentage with 292 kills, 86 blocks, 52 service aces and 137 digs.
Bountiful High
6 of 7
CAMBREE RODRIGUEZ, SYRACUSE. Libero • Senior … Rodriguez picked up 499 digs with 467 service receptions, 56 service aces and 100 assists. She Ranks No. 1 in the state for career digs with 1,556 and is signed with Utah State.
Syracuse High
7 / 7
EVALYN CHISM, BOUNTIFUL. Setter • Senior … Chism put up 1,005 assists (10.4) per set along with 112 kills, 246 digs, 57 aces and 53 blocks. She Ranks No. 2 in career assists in the state with 3,333 and is signed with Utah Valley University.
Bountiful High
❮ ❯
Click through the above Slideshow to see the 2022 Standard-Examiner All-Area Volleyball First Team players.
.