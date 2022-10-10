2022 Shriners Children’s Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share
Week three of the new PGA Tour season is getting set for a close and there’s a tie on top of the Leaderboard to start the final round.
After flirting with 59 on Saturday, Patrick Cantlay finds himself at 19 under in the final grouping with rising star Tom Kim, who also showed out during the third round, posting a 62.
Also joining Kim and Cantlay in the final group is Matthew NeSmith, who is in a tie for third at 16 under. Joining NeSmith three back are Mito Pereira and Defending Champion Suingjae Im is also in the mix at 15 under.
A total purse of $8 million will be dished out on Sunday, with $1.44 million going to the winner. You can check out the complete payout breakdown below, and catch the final-round action from 5-8 pm ET on the Golf Channel.
Shriners Children’s Open payout info, winner’s share
1. $1,440,000
2: $872,000
3: $552,000
4: $392,000
5: $328,000
6: $290,000
7: $270,000
8: $250,000
9: $234,000
10: $218,000
11: $202,000
12: $186,000
13: $170,000
14: $154,000
15: $146,000
16: $138,000
17: $130,000
18: $122,000
19: $114,000
20: $106,000
21: $98,000
22: $90,000
23: $83,600
24: $77,200
25: $70,800
26: $64,400
27: $62,000
28: $59,600
29: $57,200
30: $54,800
31: $52,400
32: $50,000
33: $47,600
34: $45,600
35: $43,600
36: $41,600
37: $39,600
38: $38,000
39: $36,400
40: $34,800
41: $33,200
42: $31,600
43: $30,000
44: $28,400
45: $26,800
46: $25,200
47: $23,600
48: $22,320
49: $21,200
50: $20,560
51: $20,080
52: $19,600
53: $19,280
54: $18,960
55: $18,800
56: $18,640
57: $18,480
58: $18,320
59: $18,160
60: $18,000
61: $17,840
62: $17,680
63: $17,520
64: $17,360
65: $17,200
66: $17,040
67: $16,880
68: $16,720
69: $16,560
70: $16,400
71: $16,240
72: $16,080
73: $15,920
74: $15,760
75: $15,600
76: $15,440
77: $15,280