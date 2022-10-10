2022 Shriners Children’s Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share

Tom Kim and Patrick Cantlay are set for a Sunday Showdown in Vegas. Getty Images

Week three of the new PGA Tour season is getting set for a close and there’s a tie on top of the Leaderboard to start the final round.

After flirting with 59 on Saturday, Patrick Cantlay finds himself at 19 under in the final grouping with rising star Tom Kim, who also showed out during the third round, posting a 62.

Also joining Kim and Cantlay in the final group is Matthew NeSmith, who is in a tie for third at 16 under. Joining NeSmith three back are Mito Pereira and Defending Champion Suingjae Im is also in the mix at 15 under.

A total purse of $8 million will be dished out on Sunday, with $1.44 million going to the winner. You can check out the complete payout breakdown below, and catch the final-round action from 5-8 pm ET on the Golf Channel.

3 things to know heading into the Shriners Children’s Open final round By:

Jack Hirsch





Shriners Children’s Open payout info, winner’s share

1. $1,440,000

2: $872,000

3: $552,000

4: $392,000

5: $328,000

6: $290,000

7: $270,000

