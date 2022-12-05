2022 Section 1, 9 All-American, all-state girls soccer players

The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches’ Organization for Girls Sports finalized and released their annual all-state girls soccer teams this week.

Section 1 had 20 all-state honorees, while Section 9 had 19.

United Soccer Coaches also unveiled their All-American and all-region selections. In Section 1, Albertus Magnus junior Gabby Chan was named All-American, while senior teammate Isabel DiPrima earned all-region honors.

As for Section 9, Monroe-Woodbury’s Boston College-committed goalkeeper Olivia Shippee was named All-American, and teammate Francesca Donovan got an all-region nod.

In Class A, Chan was named Class A New York State Player of the Year. The Columbia commit tallied 21 goals and 14 assists, including an MVP performance in the state finals, where she had a hand in all three scoring plays by the Falcons in their 3-1 Championship win.

