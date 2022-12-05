2022 Section 1, 9 All-American, all-state girls soccer players

The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches’ Organization for Girls Sports finalized and released their annual all-state girls soccer teams this week.

Section 1 had 20 all-state honorees, while Section 9 had 19.

United Soccer Coaches also unveiled their All-American and all-region selections. In Section 1, Albertus Magnus junior Gabby Chan was named All-American, while senior teammate Isabel DiPrima earned all-region honors.

As for Section 9, Monroe-Woodbury’s Boston College-committed goalkeeper Olivia Shippee was named All-American, and teammate Francesca Donovan got an all-region nod.

In Class A, Chan was named Class A New York State Player of the Year. The Columbia commit tallied 21 goals and 14 assists, including an MVP performance in the state finals, where she had a hand in all three scoring plays by the Falcons in their 3-1 Championship win.

Albertus Magnus Coach Dan Samimi was named New York State Class A Coach of the Year, after Guiding the Falcons to their first state title since 1994. They went unbeaten against in-state opponents, giving up just two goals along the way, en route to a 22-1 finish.

In Class B, Irvington head Coach Pat DiBenedetto was named New York State Class B Coach of the Year. His Bulldogs finished 19-4-1 and completed their first trip to the NYSPHSAA Final Four with their first ever Class B state title.

Mount Academy freshman Brooke Huleatt was named New York State Class D Player of the Year. She racked up 39 goals throughout the season and was also named MVP in the state finals. Her father, John Huleatt, was named Class D Coach of the Year, as Mount Academy went undefeated against Class D opponents and repeated as state champs, finishing 19-1.

Here are the players from Sections 1 and 9 who earned All-American, all-region and all-state honors from the Hudson Valley. The Journal News/lohud, Poughkeepsie Journal and Times Herald-Record had no input in the process.

All-American

Gabby Chan, Jr., F, Albertus Magnus

Olivia Shippee, Sr., GK, Monroe-Woodbury

All-region

Isabel DiPrima, Sr., MF/F, Albertus Magnus

Francesca Donovan, Sr., F, Monroe-Woodbury

Class AA all-state

First team: Olivia Shippee, Sr., GK, Monroe-Woodbury

Second team: Francesca Donovan, Sr., F, Monroe-Woodbury; Olivia Lee, Sr., D/F, Scarsdale; Jessie Maraia, Sr., F, Clarkstown South

Third team: Mackensie Delmonico, Sr., MF, Valley Central; Kayla Kalbaugh, Jr., GK, Arlington

Fourth team: Amalia Cardo, Jr., MF/F, New Rochelle; Marina Parodo, Jr., F, Newburgh Free Academy

Fifth team: Diedre Meberg, Jr., MF, Pine Bush; Riley Pettigrew, So., F, Arlington

Sixth team: Kari Horos, Sr., MF, John Jay-East Fishkill

Class A all-state

Class A New York State Player of the Year: Gabby Chan, Jr., Albertus Magnus

Class A New York State Coach of the Year: Dan Samimi, Albertus Magnus

First team: Gabby Chan, Jr., Albertus Magnus; Isabel DiPrima, Sr., MF/F, Albertus Magnus

Second team: Grace Burns, Jr., D/MF/F, Albertus Magnus; Abby Daly, Sr., D, Nanuet

Third team: Ava Giudice, Sr., MF, Somers; Marissa Graziano, Sr., D/MF, Pearl River

Fourth team: Sophia Apello, So., MF, Goshen; Maddy Walsh, Jr., MF, Rye

Fifth team: Julia Arbelaez, So., F, Somers; Julia Lombardo, So., D, Albertus Magnus

Sixth team: Cayleigh Kuiken, So., F, Minisink Valley

Class B all-state

Class B New York State Coach of the Year: Pat DiBenedetto, Irvington

First team: Izzy Boodell, Sr., D, Edgemont; Niki DeNardo, Jr., F, Irvington; Grace Morra, Sr., F, Lourdes

Second team: Keira Nyarady, Jr., D, Irvington; Sofia Rosenbalt, Jr., MF, Irvington

Fourth team: Kara Kilpert, Jr., MF, Spackenkill

Fifth team: Ani Safaryan, Jr., F, Red Hook; Daisy West, Sr., MF, O’Neill

Class C all-state

Second team: Chloe Rowe, Sr., F, Haldane

Third team: Hudson Heitmann, Sr., F, Millbrook; Shannon Sgombick, Sr., MF/F, SS Seward

Fourth team: Emily Grasseler, Sr., MF, Millbrook

Class D all-state

Class D New York State Player of the Year: Brooke Huleatt, Fr., F, Mount Academy

Class D New York State Coach of the Year: John Huleatt, Mount Academy

First team: Brooke Huleatt, Fr., F, Mount Academy; Hilda Huleatt, Sr., F, Mount Academy; Kayley Huleatt, Jr., MF, Mount Academy

Second team: Alison Rimes, Sr., D, Mount Academy

Third team: Olivia Farnham, Jr., D, Webutuck

