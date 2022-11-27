2022 SEC Volleyball Awards Announced
SEC Staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (November 27, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2022 volleyball postseason awards Sunday.
Emma Grome of Kentucky was named the SEC Volleyball Player of the Year, and Jenna Hampton of South Carolina was selected the Libero of the Year. Alexis Stucky of Florida was tabbed the Freshman of the Year, while Morgahn Fingall of Tennessee was chosen the Student-Athlete of the Year. Tom Black of Georgia was voted the Coach of the Year.
The All-SEC Team, which consists of 18 student-athletes, along with the seven-member All-Freshman Squad were chosen by the league’s head coaches.
All-SEC Team
|Jillian Gillen
|Arkansas
|Taylor Head
|Arkansas
|Akasha Anderson
|Auburn
|Merritt Beason
|Florida
|Marina Markova
|Florida
|Alexis Stucky
|Florida
|Kacie Evans
|Georgia
|Sophie Fischer
|Georgia
|Emma Grome
|Kentucky
|Adanna Rollins
|Kentucky
|Reagan Rutherford
|Kentucky
|Azhani Tealer
|Kentucky
|Sasha Ratliff
|Be Miss
|Gabby Waden
|Mississippi State
|Jenna Hampton
|South Carolina
|Morgan Fingall
|Tennessee
|Logan Lednicki
|Texas A&M
|Caroline Meuth
|Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
|Akasha Anderson
|Auburn
|Kendal Kemp
|Auburn
|Madison Scheer
|Auburn
|Alexis Stucky
|Florida
|Aly Borellis
|Be Miss
|Keondreya Granberry
|Tennessee
|Logan Lednicki
|Texas A&M
Player of the Year: Emma Grome, Kentucky
Libero of the Year: Jenna Hampton, South Carolina
Freshman of the Year: Alexis Stucky, Florida
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Morgan Fingall, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Tom Black, Georgia