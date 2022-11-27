2022 SEC Volleyball Awards Announced

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (November 27, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2022 volleyball postseason awards Sunday.

Emma Grome of Kentucky was named the SEC Volleyball Player of the Year, and Jenna Hampton of South Carolina was selected the Libero of the Year. Alexis Stucky of Florida was tabbed the Freshman of the Year, while Morgahn Fingall of Tennessee was chosen the Student-Athlete of the Year. Tom Black of Georgia was voted the Coach of the Year.

The All-SEC Team, which consists of 18 student-athletes, along with the seven-member All-Freshman Squad were chosen by the league’s head coaches.

All-SEC Team Jillian Gillen Arkansas Taylor Head Arkansas Akasha Anderson Auburn Merritt Beason Florida Marina Markova Florida Alexis Stucky Florida Kacie Evans Georgia Sophie Fischer Georgia Emma Grome Kentucky Adanna Rollins Kentucky Reagan Rutherford Kentucky Azhani Tealer Kentucky Sasha Ratliff Be Miss Gabby Waden Mississippi State Jenna Hampton South Carolina Morgan Fingall Tennessee Logan Lednicki Texas A&M Caroline Meuth Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team Akasha Anderson Auburn Kendal Kemp Auburn Madison Scheer Auburn Alexis Stucky Florida Aly Borellis Be Miss Keondreya Granberry Tennessee Logan Lednicki Texas A&M

