2022 SEC Volleyball Awards Announced

about an hour ago
SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (November 27, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2022 volleyball postseason awards Sunday.

Emma Grome of Kentucky was named the SEC Volleyball Player of the Year, and Jenna Hampton of South Carolina was selected the Libero of the Year. Alexis Stucky of Florida was tabbed the Freshman of the Year, while Morgahn Fingall of Tennessee was chosen the Student-Athlete of the Year. Tom Black of Georgia was voted the Coach of the Year.

The All-SEC Team, which consists of 18 student-athletes, along with the seven-member All-Freshman Squad were chosen by the league’s head coaches.

All-SEC Team

Jillian Gillen Arkansas
Taylor Head Arkansas
Akasha Anderson Auburn
Merritt Beason Florida
Marina Markova Florida
Alexis Stucky Florida
Kacie Evans Georgia
Sophie Fischer Georgia
Emma Grome Kentucky
Adanna Rollins Kentucky
Reagan Rutherford Kentucky
Azhani Tealer Kentucky
Sasha Ratliff Be Miss
Gabby Waden Mississippi State
Jenna Hampton South Carolina
Morgan Fingall Tennessee
Logan Lednicki Texas A&M
Caroline Meuth Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Akasha Anderson Auburn
Kendal Kemp Auburn
Madison Scheer Auburn
Alexis Stucky Florida
Aly Borellis Be Miss
Keondreya Granberry Tennessee
Logan Lednicki Texas A&M

Player of the Year: Emma Grome, Kentucky
Libero of the Year: Jenna Hampton, South Carolina
Freshman of the Year: Alexis Stucky, Florida
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Morgan Fingall, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Tom Black, Georgia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button