2022 season defined by injuries

The Ohio State football team had issues with health all year long in 2022. It wasn’t like it was just one player who struggled with it. It was the entire team on both sides of the ball. What’s worse is that it started before the first game of the season during Fall camp.

Jordan Hancock, who was supposed to be a big part of the secondary, got hurt and didn’t play the entire first half of the year. In fact, he was never a big part of the gameplan like he was supposed to be. Then the Notre Dame game rolled around and things got worse.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba hurt his hamstring in the first quarter of that game. Buckeye fans hardly saw him after that. It was an injury that kept JSN from helping this Ohio State football team at all this year. He was supposed to be the Buckeyes’ best player. Instead, they sat on the sidelines and declared for the NFL after the regular season.

Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Denzel Burke, Cade Stover, Matt Jones, and Cam Brown were just some of the Buckeyes that had to deal with injuries this year. Matt Jones is the only guy I just listed that didn’t miss multiple games due to some sort of injury.

When that many players are hurt, there is an issue with the strength and conditioning program. There’s no reason that many players should have injuries that early in the year. Day needs to have a conversation with Mickey Marotti to get that fixed. If he can’t fix it, Day needs to find someone who can.

2022 will be remembered as a season of injuries that never let the Buckeyes get their best players on the field at the same time. It prevented them from truly reaching their potential as a team. That’s something that better not be repeated in 2023.