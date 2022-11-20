2022 SDHSAA State Volleyball Championships, Final Results

The 2022 South Dakota high school volleyball Championships concluded from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday evening with Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian, and Warner winning state titles.

Class AA

Championship: #3 Harrisburg defeated #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23)

3rd/4th Place: #1 Sioux Falls Washington defeated #2 O’Gorman 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18)

5th/6th Place: #5 Pierre defeated #6 Sioux Falls Lincoln 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19)

7th/8th Place: #7 Huron defeated #8 Rapid City Stevens 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-14)

Class A

Championship: #4 Sioux Falls Christian defeated #3 Elkton-Lake Benton 3-1 (25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13)

3rd/4th Place: #8 Elk Point-Jefferson defeated #2 Miller 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22)

5th/6th Place: #5 Dakota Valley defeated #7 Platte-Geddes 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 17-25, 15-9)

7th/8th Place: #1 Wagner defeated #6 Belle Fourche 3-1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20)

Class B

Championship: #1 Warner defeated #3 Chester Area 3-1 (25-23, 25-16, 14-25, 26-24)

3rd/4th Place: #5 Wolsey-Wessington defeated #2 Burke 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 26-24)

5th/6th Place: #4 Northwestern defeated #7 Castlewood 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-11)

7th/8th Place: #6 Colman-Egan defeated #8 Freeman 3-1 (17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16)