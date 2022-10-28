2022 SD High School Football Quarterfinal Scores

The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football Playoffs took place on Thursday October 27 in South Dakota. These are all of the scores from across the state. Click here to see all of the brackets.

Class 11AAA

#1 Sioux Falls Jefferson defeated #8 Sioux Falls Washington 42-7

#4 Sioux Falls Lincoln defeated #5 Brandon Valley 42-17

#2 O’Gorman defeated #7 Rapid City Stevens 29-20

#3 Harrisburg defeated #6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42-12

Class 11AA

#1 Pierre defeated #8 Sturgis Brown 42-14

#4 Yankton defeated #5 Brookings 49-14

#2 Tea Area defeated #7 Watertown 41-0

#3 Aberdeen Central defeated #6 Spearfish 34-7

Class 11A

#1 Dell Rapids defeated #8 Lennox 41-7

#4 Sioux Falls Christian defeated #5 Dakota Valley 41-14

#2 West Central defeated #7 Madison 35-6

#3 Beresford defeated #6 Canton 24-8

Class 11B

#1 Winner defeated #8 Deuel 32-8

#5 McCook Central/Montrose defeated #4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 38-6

#7 Hot Springs defeated #2 Aberdeen Roncalli 28-0

#3 Elk Point-Jefferson defeated #11 Redfield 42-0

Class 9AA

#1 Wall defeated #8 Bon Homme 20-12

#4 Hamlin defeated #5 Hanson 26-20

#2 Elkton-Lake Benton defeated #7 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 52-14

#6 Parkston defeated #3 Howard 34-7

Class 9A

#1 Warner defeated #9 Canistota 48-31

#4 Harding County/Bison defeated #5 Philip 20-15

#2 Lyman defeated #7 Castlewood 34-16

#3 Gregory defeated #6 Wolsey-Wessington 34-19

Class 9B

#1 Herreid/Selby Area defeated #8 Avon 44-14

#12 Irene-Wakonda defeated #4 Sully Buttes 36-30

#2 Hitchcock-Tulare defeated #10 Dell Rapids St. Mary 52-0

#6 De Smet defeated #3 Kadoka Area 20-8