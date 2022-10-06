2022 Scarlet Knights in the NFL: Week 4

Another week in Autumn passes, and another week of NFL action is officially in the books. Week 4 in the NFL was as exciting as any other – with blowouts, comebacks, and crazy weather to make the games even more electric.

Former Rutgers football stars were a part of that action across the league. Some of the Younger players, Rookies included, are still trying to find their footing and grab some regular playing time, while Veterans continue to show off their prowess and the CHOP mentality earned ‘On the Banks’ in Piscataway.

Regardless of whether or not players had quiet weeks or made a lot of noise, or whether they saw their names appear in the box score after the game or not – the NFL Knights continue to be an example to the league hopefuls still playing for Rutgers and continue to make fans who bleed Scarlet proud with their efforts each week.

Let’s look at how the former Scarlet Knights now donning NFL jerseys performed in Week 4.

Tre Avery – Tennessee Titans

Avery is now two weeks removed from his last action on defense, but he continues to get time on special teams. He did not record any tackles in his 11 snaps. With the way injuries can pile up at any time during the season, Avery is staying at the ready to get back on the field for some defensive snaps. Tennessee beats Indianapolis on the road, 24-17.

Michael Burton – Kansas City Chiefs

Burton is one of only a few men playing fullback in the NFL still. It is not an easy position to play, as fullbacks are usually there to take a beating for the running back. They finished the game playing seven Offensive snaps and 15 on special teams. The Chiefs took down the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, 41-31.

Michael Dwumfour – Houston Texans

Dwumfour may not be a starter, but he sees regular playing time each week. He saw the field for 22 snaps on defense and five on special teams. The Texans are in rebuild mode and their result showed as they fell to the Chargers, 34-24.

Olakunle Fatukasi – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fatukasi may not be in the defensive rotation for the Super Bowl Hopeful Buccaneers just yet, but he is seeing consistent playing time on special teams. In Week 4, the former Rutgers Captain saw the field for the most snaps in a game in his young career with 15 and recorded the first tackle – a Solo tackle – of his NFL career. That is a big accomplishment for anyone, especially those who are on the edge of the roster. His Bucs lost to Harris and Pacheco’s Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Duron Harmon – Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Harmon’s Raiders came into the week winless. A week after recording his first interception of the season, Harmon got the turnover game going again – forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Raiders. He tallied three tackles to go along with the forced turnover across his 55 snaps (51 on defense, 4 on special teams). The Raiders took down the Broncos for their first win of the season by a score of 32-23.

Sebastian Joseph-Day – Los Angeles Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph-Day has continued to be a force for the Chargers defensive line rotation. A week after seeing his highest snap count of the season, the defensive tackle made possibly a bigger impact in less field time. He finished the game with four total tackles that included one sack, two total QB hits, and two tackles for loss while playing 38 plays on defense and another five on special teams. The former Scarlet Knight made a huge impact in the Chargers win over the Texans.

Devin McCourty – New England Patriots

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

McCourty continues to be one of the better safeties in the league, even in his twelfth season. The 35 year old has played every single defensive snap for the Patriots this season so far. The 73 snaps the defense was on the field for is a season high. McCourty finished with seven total tackles in the Pats overtime loss to the Packers.

Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pacheco has quickly established himself as a regular in the Chiefs backfield rotation. After an explosive first week, they slowed down a little bit in Weeks 2 and 3. But Week 4’s game against Tampa Bay was more of a replay from the season’s opening contest. Pacheco ran the ball 11 times for a career high 63 yards, took three kick returns for a total of 91 yards, and saw time for a career high 30 total snaps (17 offense, 13 special teams).

Logan Ryan – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan was a consistent force for his new team through the first three weeks of the season. In the Week 4 Matchup against Kansas City, he played nine snaps on defense and recorded a tackle before leaving the game with a foot injury. The 10-year veteran had not practiced so far this week, but may end up missing some time.

Kemoko Turay – San Francisco 49ers

Turay is a four-year veteran of the NFL, spending all four years with the Colts prior to 2022. He signed with the 49ers back in April and was put on the practice squad at the end of August. A few weeks later he was promoted to the main roster but was inactive the last two weeks. In Week 4, he finally made his team and season debut in a Divisional Matchup against the Rams. He appeared on the field for 10 snaps on defense (17%).

Knights on the Mend

Unfortunately, there are some former Rutgers favorites dealing with injuries or other issues who did not play in Week 4. Those players that can will hopefully return to action soon.

Gus Edwards – Running Back – Baltimore Ravens

Clark Harris – Long Snapper – Cincinnati Bengals

Jonah Jackson – Offensive Line – Detroit Lions

Tyler Kroft – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers

