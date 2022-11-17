The final event of the PGA Tour season is here. Yes, there’s the Hero World Challenge. Yes, there’s the QBE Shootout. But this week’s RSM Classic is the last full-field official Tour event of 2022.

Tony Finau, who won last week in Houston and entered as the betting favorite, withdrew Tuesday citing an injury.

Last year’s champion, Talor Gooch, isn’t in the field due to his affiliation with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Two courses at Sea Island Golf Club will be used for the first two rounds, the Seaside and Plantation courses, before Seaside hosts the final two rounds over the weekend.

Check out some of the best photos from the week in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

RSM Classic: Watch PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

2022 RSM Classic Byeong Hun An of South Korea prepares to putt on the fifth hole at Sea Island… Byeong Hun An of South Korea prepares to putt on the fifth hole at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 17, 2022 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://golfweek.usatoday.com/gallery/photos-2022-rsm-classic-at-sea-island-golf-club/



2022 RSM Classic Erik Barnes of the United States walks to the third hole at Sea Island Resort Plantation… Erik Barnes of the United States walks to the third hole at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 17, 2022 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://golfweek.usatoday.com/gallery/photos-2022-rsm-classic-at-sea-island-golf-club/



2022 RSM Classic Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole… Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 17, 2022 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://golfweek.usatoday.com/gallery/photos-2022-rsm-classic-at-sea-island-golf-club/



2022 RSM Classic Scott Brown of the United States putts on the first green at Sea Island Resort Plantation… Scott Brown of the United States putsts on the first green at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 17, 2022 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://golfweek.usatoday.com/gallery/photos-2022-rsm-classic-at-sea-island-golf-club/



2022 RSM Classic Cameron Champ of the United States walks from the second green at Sea Island Resort Plantation… Cameron Champ of the United States walks from the second green at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 17, 2022 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://golfweek.usatoday.com/gallery/photos-2022-rsm-classic-at-sea-island-golf-club/



2022 RSM Classic Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the third tee at Sea Island… Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the third tee at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 17, 2022 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

is Facebook



is Twitter



via text message



via email



https://golfweek.usatoday.com/gallery/photos-2022-rsm-classic-at-sea-island-golf-club/

