2022 Record Newspapers All-Area team—Shaw Local
Here is the 2022 Record Newspapers All-Area girls volleyball team.
Vivian Campbell, Oswego East, senior, setter/right side hitter: Oswego East’s co-MVP helped lead the Wolves to a program record 27 wins and the first conference and regional championships in school history. Campbell had 463 assists, 262 digs, 144 kills, 68 aces and 20 blocks.
Sidney Hamaker, Oswegosophomore, outside hitter: All-conference pick smashed 324 kills in her second varsity season. Hamaker also had 37 blocks, 45 digs and 57 aces.
Taylor Kruser, Newarksenior, libero: Anchor of Newark’s defense, Kruser led the team in digs with 407 digs and was the Norsemen’s top passer in serve receiving. Kruser also served at a 92% rate with 27 aces. She was a unanimous Little Ten All-Conference selection and IVCA All-State Class 1A/2A Honorable mention selection. A great leader for a team that Coach PJ McKinney said exceeded expectations, winning conference and regional titles.
Megan Maier, Oswego East, senior, outside hitter: The Wolves’ co-MVP helped lead Oswego East to a program record 27 wins and the first conference and regional championships in school history. Maier, who will play collegiately at Lincoln Memorial, had a team-high 275 kills and program record 75 aces, tied for the team-high with 262 digs and also had six blocks.
Keelyn Muell, Yorkvillesenior, setter/right side hitter: Team MVP and SPC All-Conference pick smashed 205 kills with 202 assists and 141 digs. Also had 41 aces.
Nina Schuberth, Yorkville Christian, senior, outside hitter: Southeast Missouri State commit was MVP at Manteno and Plano invitationals. Schuberth had 258 kills (3.4 kills per set), 257 digs, 81 aces, 33 assists and 21 blocks.
Lauren Ulrich, Newark, junior, setter/outside hitter: The best setter to come through the Newark program, Ulrich’s assist stats were down this season because she was asked to play outside in the front row. Ulrich was second on Newark in kills with 194, had 399 assists and went over 1,000 for her career. Ulrich also had 209 digs and served at a 91% rate with 59 aces. A unanimous Little Ten All-Conference pick for the second straight year, all-tournament at Manteno and Bradley-Bourbonnais and IVCA All-State Class 1A/2A second team selection.
Honorable mention
Claire Allen, Sandwich, senior, outside hitter; Chloe Austin, Oswego East, senior, libero; Kennedy Hugunin, Oswego, senior, middle hitter; Chloe Saxe, Yorkville Christian, junior, outside hitter; Cailyn Smiley, Oswego East, senior, outside hitter; Kiara Wesseh, Newark, junior, outside hitter.
