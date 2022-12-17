2022 QBE Shootout purse: Payout information, winner’s share

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer make the oldest team in the field, but they’re leading. Getty Images

We’ve reached the final round of play at the 2022 QBE Shootout from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Below, find everything you need to know about tournament money, including purse, payout information and winner’s share.

QBE Shootout final round preview

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer may be the oldest team in the field at the QBE Shootout with a combined age of 91, but experience is proving to work in their favor as the Veterans hold a two-shot lead over Sahith Theegala and Tom Hoge.

Hoffman and Palmer followed up their marvelous round of 56 in the opening round Friday in the scramble format with a 62 in the modified alternate shot format to hold the lead at 26 under.

For the final round, the 12 teams will play better ball than the final format in the Trifecta used for the 54-hole event.

While this is not an official PGA Tour event like the Zurich Classic, there is still a modest purse of $3.8 million dollars for the teams, with the winners splitting $950,000. You can find full payout information below.

QBE Shootout payout information, winner’s share (per team)

1. $950,000

2. $590,000

3. $360,000

4. $284,000

5. $246,000

6. $215,000

7. $205,000

8. $200,000

9. $195,000

10. $190,000

11. $185,000

12. $180,000