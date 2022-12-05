2022 QBE Shootout field, format, event history
There’s a bit of history being made this year, as it’s the first time in the event’s history that two LPGA stars will make it up. They are World No. 2 Nelly Korda and No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Korda is making her first appearance at the event and is paired with Denny McCarthy. Thompson is playing with Maverick McNealy, and she has competed in the event before.
Meanwhile, the field is filled by the top 12 available PGA Tour players from the FedEx Cup Points List through the Tour Championship. Then, 10 special exemptions are rewarded.
The Defending Champions are also reserved a spot, but that duo won’t be in the field this year. More on that later.
Here’s a look at the 12 teams playing:
Harris English and Matt Kuchar
Max Homa and Kevin Kisner
Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings
Brian Harman and Sepp Straka
Jason Day and Billy Horschel
Steve Stricker and Cameron Young
Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson
Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala
Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer
Corey Connors and KH Lee
Keith Mitchell and JJ Spaun
