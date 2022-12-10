2022 QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — In an event unlike any other on the PGA Tour, the 2022 QBE Shootout is at Tiburon Golf Club on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Greg Norman founded the club, which has hosted the event the last two decades, although he isn’t in attendance this year. It’s unique, as 12 teams of two compete in a 54-hole Shootout that consists of a scramble, modified alternate shot and four-ball to determine a winner.

Nelly Korda, who’s playing in the event for the first time, and Lexi Thompson highlight the field, as it’s the first time two female professionals have played. Thompson has played before. Max Homa is the highest-ranked men’s pro (16th) in the field.

Here’s a look at some of the best photos from Southwest Florida.

2022 QBE Shootout Nelly Korda approaches the 8th green with partner Denny McCarthy during the first round of the… Nelly Korda approaches the 8th green with partner Denny McCarthy during the first round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club at the Ritz Carlton in Naples on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo: Andrew West/The News Press)

2022 QBE Shootout Nelly Korda is congratulated by playing partner, Denny McCarthy after sinking a putt during the first… Nelly Korda is congratulated by playing partner, Denny McCarthy after sinking a putt during the first round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club at the Ritz Carlton in Naples on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo: Andrew West/The News Press)

2022 QBE Shootout Lexi Thompson plays during the first round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club at… Lexi Thompson plays during the first round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club at the Ritz Carlton in Naples on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. She was paired with Maverick McNealy. (Photo: Andrew West/The News Press)

2022 QBE Shootout Scenes from the first round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club at the Ritz… Scenes from the first round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club at the Ritz Carlton in Naples on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer are tournament leaders at -16. (Photo: Andrew West/The News Press)

2022 QBE Shootout Nelly Korda lines up a putt as Denny McCarthy of the United States looks on from… Nelly Korda lines up a putt as Denny McCarthy of the United States looks on from the third green during the first round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club on Dec. 09, 2022 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

2022 QBE Shootout General view of a sign and fans as they walk along with the pairing of Nelly… General view of a sign and fans as they walk along with the pairing of Nelly Korda, Denny McCarthy, Max Homa, and Kevin Kisner of the United States to the third tee during the first round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club on December 09 , 2022 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

