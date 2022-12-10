2022 QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida
NAPLES, Fla. — In an event unlike any other on the PGA Tour, the 2022 QBE Shootout is at Tiburon Golf Club on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Greg Norman founded the club, which has hosted the event the last two decades, although he isn’t in attendance this year. It’s unique, as 12 teams of two compete in a 54-hole Shootout that consists of a scramble, modified alternate shot and four-ball to determine a winner.
Nelly Korda, who’s playing in the event for the first time, and Lexi Thompson highlight the field, as it’s the first time two female professionals have played. Thompson has played before. Max Homa is the highest-ranked men’s pro (16th) in the field.
Here’s a look at some of the best photos from Southwest Florida.
2022 QBE Shootout
2022 QBE Shootout
2022 QBE Shootout
2022 QBE Shootout
2022 QBE Shootout
2022 QBE Shootout
Irish Legends presented by McGinley Foundation – Day One
.