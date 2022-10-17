2022 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League Phase 2 Holds In Lagos From October 22

369 total views, 12 views today

By Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s ‘Centre of Excellence’, Lagos State will hold the Phase Two of the 2022 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League which commences next week through November this year

Almu Umar Lambu, the Secretary General

of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, HFN who disclosed this in a press statement on Thursday said the “Second phase of the top tier handball league in the country will hold at the University of Lagos Sports Center from October 22 to November 3, 2022.”

The first phase ended in Abuja in May this year with Defending Champions Kano Pillars of Kano and Safety Babes of Abuja clearly leading the league tables of the Men and Women categories respectively.

Both remained unbeaten in the First Phase and they will hope to continue on the trajectory in Lagos.

The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, which is in its fifth edition, consists of 22 teams with the Women category having ten teams while the Men category, twelve teams.

Four teams (two in each category of male and female leagues) will be relegated to the lower cadre, the National Division One League currently holding in Benin City, Edo State.

Similarly, the same number of teams will gain promotion from the Division One Handball League into the elite league next year.