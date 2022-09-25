2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 4 on Sunday

The 2022 Presidents Cup has suddenly turned competitive as the International team ran through Day 3 at Quail Hollow and now finds itself within arm’s reach of the heavily favored United States. With a score of 11-7, the US is still well positioned to reach 15.5 points and raise its ninth straight Presidents Cup; however, Sunday singles will feel a touch sweatier.

The US will lead off with its two stars in Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The good friends have made mincemeat of the competition thus far and have garnered a 4-0-0 alongside one another. Despite the team success, Sunday singles is a completely different beast as reflected in Spieth’s career singles record of 0-6-1 between the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

While the Americans have front-loaded their line up with Thomas, Spieth, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler, the international side has gone in a different direction. Tom Kim — the star of the week — will be Featured in the 10th match against Max Homa in a Showdown that could either not matter or matter a whole lot and potentially decide the Presidents Cup.

The US will hope it does not reach this point, while the International team prays the latter matches still hold meaning come Sunday afternoon. Keep it locked here with CBS Sports all day for live score updates, analysis and highlights.

