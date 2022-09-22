2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 1 on Thursday

The 2022 Presidents Cup has arrived. After a long year of player-league alignment controversies, roster sorting by the Captains and chatter about what to do to spice this event up in the future, there is actually golf to be played. While many are predicting a United States blowout, the magic of team golf at this level is that it almost always feels closer than it is for longer than it should.

That wasn’t the case in 2017 when the US side absolutely waxed the International team, but hopefully, with an amalgamation of big hitters, young stars and an us-against-the-world attitude, we get a Presidents Cup that’s at least interesting through most of Sunday’s singles matches. If you’re looking for where the event could turn, you don’t need to look past the first day. The US has owned the International side in foursome matches over the last 15 years, doing the majority of their damage within this particular format. If that happens again — there’s no reason to believe it won’t — the red, white and blue will likely be off to the races.

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results

Day 1 — Foursomes

1 Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele 1:05 p.m Adam Scott & Hideki Matsuyama 2 Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas 1:17 p.m Corey Conners & Sungjae Im 3 Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas 1:29 p.m KH Lee & Tom Kim 4 Sam Burns & Scottie Scheffler 1:41 p.m Cameron Davis & Si Woo Kim 5 Tony Finau & Max Homa 1:53 p.m Mito Pereira & Taylor Pendrith

