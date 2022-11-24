2022 Post-Journal/OBSERVER Girls Soccer All-Stars | News, Sports, Jobs

Ava Jimerson Frewsburg Sophomore Ava Jimerson was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 2 West First Team after a 29-goal, 20-assist season where she helped the Bears to an 18-1-0 record and Class C Far West Regional appearance . … She was also earned All-WNY Team Honorable Mention after finishing as the No. 5 goal scorer in Section VI.

Jacey Cappa Frewsburg Senior Jacey Cappa was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 2 West First Team after helping the Bears to an 18-1-0 record and Class C Far West Regional appearance. … She led a Frewsburg defense that surrendered just nine goals all season and kept 16 clean sheets.

Karryne Mims Jamestown Senior Karryne Mims was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West First Team after leading the Red Raiders to a share of the league title. … She scored 21 goals and 11 assists for a Jamestown Squad that finished 11-5-0.

Kayla Lynn Falconer/Cassadaga Valley Senior Kayla Lynn was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West First Team after scoring 18 goals and six assists for the Golden Cougars. … She had seven multi-goal games as she led Falconer/Cassadaga Valley to a 7-8-1 record.

Kaylyn Carnes Southwestern Sophomore Kaylyn Carnes was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West First Team after scoring five goals and four assists for the Trojans. … She was the heart of the Southwestern midfield and captained the Squad to a 9-9-0 record.

Mallory Atwater Southwestern Sophomore Mallory Atwater was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West Second Team after helping the Trojans to a 9-9-0 record. … She led a Southwestern defense to six shutouts.

Erma Wolcott Chautauqua Lake Senior Erma Wolcott was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 2 West First Team, helping the Thunderbirds to a 10-3-1 record. … She led a Chautauqua Lake defense that posted six shutouts.

Makartnee Mortimer Westfield/Brocton Senior Makartnee Mortimer was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 2 West First Team, helping the Wolverines to a 7-10-0 record. … She led a Wolverines’ defense that recorded five shutouts.

Brooke Butler Ellicottville Junior Brooke Butler was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team after scoring eight goals and 13 assists for the Eagles. … She ran the midfield for an Eagles Squad that finished 12-7-0 and won the Section VI Class D title.

Audrey Hurlburt Ellicottville Junior Audrey Hurlburt was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team after scoring 25 goals and seven assists for the Eagles. … She finished tied for No. 9 in Section VI goals and led Ellicottville to another Class D Far West Regional appearance.

Kyra Pence Randolph Senior Kyra Pence was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team after scoring 21 goals and six assists for the Cardinals. … She scored five hat tricks and captained Randolph to a 9-6-0 record.

Annie Gondek Fredonia Senior Annie Gondek was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West First Team after scoring 16 goals and eight assists for the Hillbillies en route to a share of the league title. … She helped the Hillbillies repeat as Section VI Class B2 Champions and earned a spot on the All-WNY Team Honorable Mention list.

Josephine Tomaszewski Fredonia Senior Josephine Tomaszewski was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West First Team leading the Hillbillies to a share of the league title from the back line. … She helped the Fredonia defense maintain eight clean sheets, including a scoreless playoff run en route to a second consecutive Section VI Class B2 title.

Ella Koopman Fredonia Junior Ella Koopman was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West First Team after leading the Hillbillies to a share of the league title. … She controlled the midfield for a Fredonia Squad that went 14-6-0 and repeated as Section VI Class B2 champions.