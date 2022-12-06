2022 Post-Journal/OBSERVER Boys Soccer All-Stars | News, Sports, Jobs

Southwestern

Sophomore

Connor Young was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association West Division First Team after scoring 34 goals and five assists. … His scoring prowess earned him All-Western New York Small School honors at midfield and league co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Sal Tabone

Fredonia

Senior

Sal Tabone was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association West Division First Team after scoring 20 goals and seven assists. … He was involved with 61% of the Fredonia offense and led the Hillbillies to a 10-6-1 overall record.

Griffin Nelson

Randolph

Sophomore

Griffin Nelson was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team. … They led the Cardinals with 21 goals and added 12 assists to be a part of 56% of the team’s goals.

Carson Swanson

Westfield/Brocton

Sophomore

Carson Swanson was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Central Division First Team after scoring 22 goals and six assists. … He was apart of 74% of the Wolverines goals, including scoring all four goals in the Section VI Class C quarterfinals 4-3 win against Frewsburg.

Alex Reynolds

Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

Senior

Alex Reynolds was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team. … He led the Golden Cougars offense with 18 goals and seven assists to account for 60% of the team’s goals.

James Pirrello

Southwestern

Senior

James Pirrello was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association West Division First Team and was named league Defensive Player of the Year. … They contributed four goals and five assists as the Trojans made it all the way to the Section VI Class B2 final with a 14-5-0 overall record.

Cooper Freeman

Randolph

Freshman

Cooper Freeman was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team and was voted the fifth-best player in the league. … He scored 18 goals and 19 assists to earn Offensive MVP honors in the East Division, while having a contribution to 63% of his team’s goals.

Sam Edwards

Ellicottville

Junior

Sam Edwards was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team and was voted the second best player in the league while earning co-Player of the Year honors. … He scored 24 goals and 14 assists to lead the Eagles in both categories en route to a second consecutive Section VI Class D title.

Jonah Foley

Maple Grove

Junior

Jonah Foley was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Central Division First Team after scoring 17 goals and eight assists. … He helped the Red Dragons to an undefeated record in league play and a 12-3-1 overall record en route to a Section VI Class D Championship appearance.

Zack Carr

Frewsburg

Senior

Zack Carr was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Central Division First Team after scoring 21 goals and nine assists. … He was a part of 61% of the goals scored by Frewsburg which finished with a 7-7-2 overall record.

Ethan Testa

Chautauqua Lake

Senior

Ethan Testa was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Central Division First Team after scoring four goals and nine assists. … They led the Chautauqua Lake from the midfield to an 8-6-1 record and a plus-18 goal differential.

Finley Pavlock

Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

Junior

Finley Pavlock was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team. … He led the defense, tasked with covering the opposing team’s top threats, he helped guide the Golden Cougars to four clean sheets and a 10-6-1 record.

Spencer Bell

Southwestern

Senior

Spencer Bell was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association West Division First Team. … He added six goals and an assist helping the Trojans to the Section VI Class B2 Championship game with a 14-5-0 overall record.

Ben Edwards

Ellicottville

Sophomore

Ben Edwards was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team. … They led an Eagles defense to four clean sheets and a second consecutive Section VI Class D title.

Carson Olson

Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

Senior

Carson Olson was named to the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division First Team and was voted the fourth best player in the league. … He was named the co-Defensive MVP of the league, picking up four clean sheets with a 10-6-1 record.

