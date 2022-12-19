2022 PNC Championship Prize money payout breakdown for each team

It pays to play well, even during professional golf’s Silly season. Just ask the Singhs.

Three-time major Champion Vijay Singh and son, Qass, signed for a 13-under 59 for the second consecutive day to win the 2022 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando for the first time in their 16th playing of the annual family hit-and-giggle.

For their efforts, the team took home the top prize of $200,000, while the runners-up Justin and Mike Thomas and John and John Daly II earned $68,625.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 PNC Championship.

Position Team Score Prize money 1 Team Singh -26 $200,000 T-2 Team Daly -24 $68,625 T-2 Team Thomas -24 $68,625 4 Team Harrington – 22 $50,000 T-5 Team Kuchar – 21 $48,000 T-5 Team Korda – 21 $48,000 T-5 Team Langer – 21 $48,000 T-8 Team O’Meara -20 $45,167 T-8 Team Spieth -20 $45,167 T-8 Team Woods -20 $45,167 11 Team Cink -19 $44,000 12 Team Duval – 18 $43,500 T-13 Team Lehman – 17 $42,750 T-13 Team Trevino – 17 $42,750 T-15 Team Faldo – 16 $41,750 T-15 Team Furyk – 16 $41,750 T-17 Team Sorenstam -15 $40,750 T-17 Team Leonard -15 $40,750 T-19 Team Player -14 $40,125 T-19 Team Price -14 $40,125