2022 PNC Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Highlights as Tiger, Charlie Woods team up

What was low-key one of the best events of 2021 is back again as fathers, mothers, sons, daughters and families of all kinds team up at the 2022 PNC Championship. Leading the way is 15-time major Champion Tiger Woods, who is joined by his son, Charlie, for the third straight year.

Finishing runner-up a year ago, the Woods duo will look to exact Revenge over John Daly and his son, John Jr. Daly is less than 100% this time around as he is scheduled for knee replacement surgery this upcoming week; however, his son, a valued member of Arkansas’ men’s golf team, has proven to have the game to carry the load.

Justin Thomas teams up with his father once again and will attempt to get back into the winner’s circle as they did in 2020. Jordan Spieth will do the same in his debut appearance alongside his father. Other notables in the field include world No. 2 Nelly Korda, 10-time major Champion Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and many more.

Competing in a two-person scramble, scores will be low and birdies will be needed to take home the title. With a winning score expected to fall somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 under, teams must get off to a fast start on Saturday or risk being left in the dust.