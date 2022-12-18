2022 PNC Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Highlights as Tiger, Charlie Woods contend

The final day of the 2022 PNC Championship is setting up to be a good one as the cream has risen to the top after Round 1. Team Thomas leads the way after a Stellar performance on Saturday saw them sign for a 15-under 57. Winners of this event in 2020, both Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, have returned with a Vengeance in their third appearance together.

Playing alongside Team Woods in the first round, the two family friends from Florida will go at it again on Sunday as Tiger and Charlie Woods carded a round of 13-under 59 to become Thomas’ closest pursuers. Joining Team Singh late in the day at the 13 under number, both Tiger and Charlie will need to rest and Recover quickly as both were Visibly distressed with foot and ankle injuries in Round 1.

Dubbing themselves “Team Ice Bath,” Tiger and Charlie will aim to improve on their runner-up performance from a year ago and leapfrog Team Thomas in the process. Slightly further back, Bernhard Langer, Jordan Spieth and John Daly will all attempt to steer their team to the top of the Leaderboard with a memorable final round at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the day on Sunday updating you with the latest highlights during the final round at the 2022 PNC Championship.