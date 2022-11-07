2022 Patriot League Men’s Soccer Academic Awards Announced (11.7.22)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Loyola Maryland senior midfielder Albert Kang earned the 2022 Patriot League Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year accolade when it was announced by the League office on Monday.

Kang is also one of the 11 members of the sport’s Academic All-Patriot League team. Eight of the 10 Patriot League programs are represented on the academic all-League squad, with Holy Cross leading the way with three student-athletes on the team including sophomore midfielder Jon Klein (Accounting, 3.96), senior defender Taj Salawu (Computer Science, 3.68), and sophomore defender Marcus Williams (Biology, 3.89).

American senior midfielder Jack Green (Finance, 3.87), Boston University senior midfielder Quinn Matulis (Economics, 3.70), Bucknell junior defender Collin Murphy (Biomedical Engineering, 3.83), and Colgate senior forward Max Edelstein (International Relations and Economics, 3.89) joined Kang is the academic team.

Lafayette senior forward Marcos Kitromilides (Economics, 3.65), Lehigh senior defender Euan Forrest (Behavioral Neuroscience and Economics, 3.97), and Loyola senior defender Matthew Lala (Finance and Economics, 3.86) were also selected to the academic team.

To be eligible for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award and the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and be a starter or key player within his/her sport. Freshmen or student-athletes in their first academic year at their school are not eligible for the honor.

The Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year for each sport comprises the pool of nominees for the Patriot League Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards given out during the summer.

2022 Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Albert Kang, Loyola Maryland, Sr., M, Vancouver, BC

* Kang, a two-time men’s soccer academic All-League member, owns a 4.0 cumulative GPA as a business administration major at Loyola.

* The senior is a member of the National Honor Society Enrolled in AACSB and Chi Alpha Sigma – the National Honor Society for student-athletes. Kang is also a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the only Jesuit Honor Society.

* Kang currently serves as an Ambassador for the Loyola Greyhounds Leadership Academy.

* He has made both Dean’s list and the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll all six semesters from Fall 2019 to Spring 2022.

2022 Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Albert Kang, Loyola Maryland, Sr., M

2022 Men’s Soccer Academic All-League Team

Jack Green, American, Sr., M

Quinn Matulis, Boston University, Sr., M

Collin Murphy, Bucknell, Jr., D

Max Edelstein, Colgate, Sr., F

Jon Klein, Holy Cross, So., M/F

Taj Salawu, Holy Cross, Sr., D

Marcus Williams, Holy Cross, So., D/M

Marcos Kitromilides, Lafayette, Sr., F

Euan Forrest, Lehigh, Sr., D

Albert Kang, Loyola Maryland, Sr., M

Matthew Lala, Loyola Maryland, Sr., D

ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, continually demonstrating that student-athletes can excel at both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League’s Athletic success is achieved while its member institutions remain committed to its founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is viewed as an important component of a well-rounded education.