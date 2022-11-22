2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be carbon neutral, the first-ever among Power 5 conference title games, with the initiative Sponsored by Pacific Seafood
The Pac-12 has selected United Green Energy to offset all aspects of its carbon footprint surrounding the annual marquee event
SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference, United Green Energy (UGE) and Pacific Seafood announced today that the league has selected UGE to coordinate offsetting all aspects of the carbon footprint surrounding the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76ⓡ, to be held Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With the support of Pacific Seafood, the Official Meat and Seafood Provider of the Pac-12, the 2022 football champ game will be the first-ever carbon neutral Power 5 conference title game.
“Sport as a platform has immense power to drive social impact and influence positive change,” said Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner and COO Jamie Zaninovich. “Having our marquee Pac-12 football Championship game serve as the first ever carbon-neutral among the Power 5 continues the dedicated Sustainability efforts taking place across the Conference and Pac-12 Team Green.”
In order to achieve carbon neutrality, Pacific Seafood will purchase Carbon Offsets from United Green Energy to offset emissions of the event’s operations. These offsets promote development of renewable energy sources and reforestation efforts across North America and throughout the world.
Carbon footprint aspects to be offset for the Pac-12’s football title game include, but are not limited to, the following for both competing Universities & traveling staff, event operations staff and other Pac-12 representatives in attendance:
-
Round-trip flights & road transportation
-
Allegiant Stadium facility operations
-
Practices for both teams in the lead up to the Championship Game
-
Ancillary events related to the Football Championship Game including Kickoff Party, VIP Tailgate, School Assemblies and more
-
Pac-12 event load in and out
“Our partnership with the Pac-12 to offset carbon emissions generated by their Championship Game sets an important precedent for the Sustainability of events like this. Utilizing carbon offsets from verified projects is a key element in the battle against climate change,” he said Tom WilliamsExecutive Chairman of UGE.
Allegiant Stadium, the home of the 2022 Pac-12 Football Champ Game, is committed to developing sustainable policies and practices while being powered by local renewable energy sources. The Pac-12’s efforts, along with the assistance of Pacific Seafood, United Green Energy and Allegiant Stadium, further the impact of this initiative.
About Pacific Seafood
Founded in 1941, Pacific Seafood is a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood Manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers all over the world with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore., and is the Official Meat and Seafood Provider of the Pac-12 Conference. Learn more and order products directly to your door at PacificSeafood.com
United Green Energy is your renewable energy partner. United Energy Trading (UET), our parent company, has been Green-e certified, both in energy and climate, since 2014, with UGE soon to follow. The Green-e program is a Trusted global leader in clean energy certification, and only a select group of companies in North America hold this title. We pride ourselves on our Green-e Certification and the assurance it gives our customers. We’ve expanded our vision to include renewable energy credits (RECs), biodiesel, carbon offsets and even more to come. Connecting and creating a network with other leaders in the green energy field, we hope to stay on the cutting edge of renewable power.
