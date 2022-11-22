2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be carbon neutral, the first-ever among Power 5 conference title games, with the initiative Sponsored by Pacific Seafood

The Pac-12 has selected United Green Energy to offset all aspects of its carbon footprint surrounding the annual marquee event

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference, United Green Energy (UGE) and Pacific Seafood announced today that the league has selected UGE to coordinate offsetting all aspects of the carbon footprint surrounding the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76ⓡ, to be held Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With the support of Pacific Seafood, the Official Meat and Seafood Provider of the Pac-12, the 2022 football champ game will be the first-ever carbon neutral Power 5 conference title game.

This first-of-its-kind partnership between the Pac-12, United Green Energy & Pacific Seafood continues the league’s climate-focused endeavors with Pac-12 Team Green, the Sustainability platform of the Conference which promotes greening & Sustainability efforts taking place across the Conference of Championsⓡ. Pacific Seafood is a proud long-term partner of the Pac-12, and an official partner of Pac-12 Team Green, the Pac-12 Football Championship Game and the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“Sport as a platform has immense power to drive social impact and influence positive change,” said Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner and COO Jamie Zaninovich. “Having our marquee Pac-12 football Championship game serve as the first ever carbon-neutral among the Power 5 continues the dedicated Sustainability efforts taking place across the Conference and Pac-12 Team Green.”

In order to achieve carbon neutrality, Pacific Seafood will purchase Carbon Offsets from United Green Energy to offset emissions of the event’s operations. These offsets promote development of renewable energy sources and reforestation efforts across North America and throughout the world.

Carbon footprint aspects to be offset for the Pac-12’s football title game include, but are not limited to, the following for both competing Universities & traveling staff, event operations staff and other Pac-12 representatives in attendance:

Round-trip flights & road transportation

Allegiant Stadium facility operations

Practices for both teams in the lead up to the Championship Game

Ancillary events related to the Football Championship Game including Kickoff Party, VIP Tailgate, School Assemblies and more

Pac-12 event load in and out

“Pacific Seafood is proud to partner with the Pac-12 and United Green Energy to offset carbon emissions from the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game,” said Bill Hueffner, Vice President of Marketing for Pacific Seafood. “At Pacific Seafood we believe it is our responsibility to serve our Oceans through a continuous commitment to sustainable fishing practices that ensure healthy stocks for generations to come. We know that taking care of our earth is critical for the health of our Oceans so we are dedicated to reducing, reusing, and recycling in every area we can to conserve our precious resources; including nearly 100 percent whole fish utilization.” Learn more about Pacific Seafood’s Sustainability efforts at PacificSeafood.com/CSR.

“Our partnership with the Pac-12 to offset carbon emissions generated by their Championship Game sets an important precedent for the Sustainability of events like this. Utilizing carbon offsets from verified projects is a key element in the battle against climate change,” he said Tom WilliamsExecutive Chairman of UGE.

Allegiant Stadium, the home of the 2022 Pac-12 Football Champ Game, is committed to developing sustainable policies and practices while being powered by local renewable energy sources. The Pac-12’s efforts, along with the assistance of Pacific Seafood, United Green Energy and Allegiant Stadium, further the impact of this initiative.

About Pac-12 Team Green

Pac-12 Team Green, a first-of-its-kind in Collegiate athletics, promotes all of the greening and Sustainability efforts taking place on and around the Pac-12 Conference and all 12 of its member universities. Elements include the annual Pac-12 Sustainability Conference, the Pac-12 Zero Waste Competition and the Pac-12 Sustainability Working Group. To learn more about Pac-12 Team Green, visit Pac-12.com/green.

About the Pac-12

The Pac-12 Conference is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders by championing Excellence in academics, athletics, and the well-being of our student-athletes. Built on a firm foundation of academic excellence and superior athletic performance, the Pac-12 continues to renew its undisputed claim as the “Conference of Champions,” leading the Nation with 544 NCAA team titles overall, over 200 more than the next closest conference. The Pac-12 also wholly owns and operates Pac-12 Networks, the Conference’s sports media company that produces and distributes 850 live Sporting events each season, making it one of the top live-sports producers in the country. Pac-12 Networks also offers extensive digital content via Pac-12.com, the Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 official athletics websites and Pac-12 Insider. The Pac-12 Conference is comprised of 12 leading US universities, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California Los Angeles, the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University , Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. More information on the Pac-12 is available at Pac-12.com.

About Pacific Seafood

Founded in 1941, Pacific Seafood is a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood Manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers all over the world with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore., and is the Official Meat and Seafood Provider of the Pac-12 Conference. Learn more and order products directly to your door at PacificSeafood.com

About United Green Energy

United Green Energy is your renewable energy partner. United Energy Trading (UET), our parent company, has been Green-e certified, both in energy and climate, since 2014, with UGE soon to follow. The Green-e program is a Trusted global leader in clean energy certification, and only a select group of companies in North America hold this title. We pride ourselves on our Green-e Certification and the assurance it gives our customers. We’ve expanded our vision to include renewable energy credits (RECs), biodiesel, carbon offsets and even more to come. Connecting and creating a network with other leaders in the green energy field, we hope to stay on the cutting edge of renewable power.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Illenium and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier Sporting events such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue also hosted the NFL Pro Bowl in 2022 and has been selected to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on Twitter and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.