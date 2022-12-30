2022 Pa. Football Writers’ All-State Teams (Class 1A, 2A, 3A) – PA Prep Live
The Pa. Football Writers’ All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A, as voted on by sportswriters throughout the state:
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior
Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior
Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior
Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior
John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior
Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior
Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior
Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior
Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior
Tight End
Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior
Offensive Line
Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior
Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior
Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior
Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior
David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior
Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior
Athlete
Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior
Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior
Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior
Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior
Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior
Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior
Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior
Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior
Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior
Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior
Defensive Back
Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior
Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior
Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior
Specialist
Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior
Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior
Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior
Running Back
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior
Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior
Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior
Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior
Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior
Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior
Tight End
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior
Offensive Line
Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior
Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior
Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior
Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior
Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel — 6-1, 280 senior
Athlete
Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior
Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior
Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior
Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior
Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior
Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebacker
Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore
Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior
Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior
Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior
Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior
Defensive Back
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior
Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior
Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore
Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior
Athlete
Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior
Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior
Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior
Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior
Running Back
Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior
Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior
Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior
Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior
Wide Receiver
Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior
Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior
Tight End
Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior
Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior
Offensive Line
J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior
Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior
Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior
Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior
Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior
Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior
Athlete
Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior
Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior
Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior
Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior
Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior
Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior
Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior
Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior
Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior
Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior
Defensive Back
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior
Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior
Specialist
Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore
Athlete
Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior
Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior