2022 Pa. Football Writers’ All-State Teams (Class 1A, 2A, 3A) – PA Prep Live

The Pa. Football Writers’ All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A, as voted on by sportswriters throughout the state:

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State Team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior

Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior

Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior

Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior

Running Back

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior

John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior

Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior

Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior

Wide Receiver

Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior

Tight End

Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior

Offensive Line

Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior

Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior

Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior

Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior

David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior

Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior

Athlete

Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior

Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior

Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior

Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior

Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior

Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior

Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior

Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior

Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior

Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior

Defensive Back

Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior

Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior

Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior

Specialist

Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior

Athlete

Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior

Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior

Running Back

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior

Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior

Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior

Wide Receiver

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior

Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior

Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior

Tight End

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior

Offensive Line

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior

Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior

Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior

Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior

Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel — 6-1, 280 senior

Athlete

Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior

Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior

Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior

Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior

Linebacker

Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore

Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior

Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior

Defensive Back

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior

Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior

Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior

Athlete

Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior

Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior

Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior

Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior

Running Back

Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior

Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior

Wide Receiver

Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior

Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior

Tight End

Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior

Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior

Offensive Line

J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior

Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior

Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior

Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior

Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior

Athlete

Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior

Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior

Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior

Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior

Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior

Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior

Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior

Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior

Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior

Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior

Defensive Back

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior

Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior

Specialist

Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore

Athlete

Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior

Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior