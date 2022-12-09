2022 OT Girls Golf Player of the Year: Claire Reynolds

After qualifying for state in her eighth grade season with Apollo, Claire Reynolds picked up right where she left off in her freshman year at Daviess County—earning the Honor of the Owensboro Times 2022 Player of the Year.

Reynolds led the way for the Lady Panthers all season long, shooting a 73 to place second individually at the 2nd Region Tournament. As a team she helped Daviess County claim the 2nd Region Championship. She shot an 84 on day one of the state tournament, finishing the two rounds with a score of 166 (+22) to finish in the top-30.

She was pleased with her play in her first season with Daviess County, Thankful to earn the honor—alongside her spot on the All-2nd Region First Team—as well as help from coaches.

“I feel like I played pretty well all season,” Reynolds said. “I had a couple bad rounds, but overall it was good. It is so cool to receive this award and I couldn’t have done it without my coaches”.

Going into next season Reynolds hopes to get better at her ball striking and become a better putter. With the amount of time she put into improving her game this season, she knows that alongside her teammates she can take her game to the next level in her sophomore season.

“I think that the amount of effect and time I put in and the amount that I practiced played a huge rule [in helping me be successful],” Reynolds said. “I love being on the team with the girls and being able to have fun while playing. Next year I want to place in the top-10 at state. I’d like to thank the sponsors for our team and my coaches and family.”